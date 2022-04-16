It was quite a weekend for Chino Hills High senior and University of Nevada-Las Vegas signee Erica Collins.
Collins became the first Chino Hills High thrower in 20 years to attend and medal at the annual Arcadia Invitational track and field meet last Saturday, finishing fourth in the girls’ shot put open division with a throw of 37-03.50.
On Sunday, the 6-foot-3-inch center was named the Most Valuable Player at the Inland Valley Classic girls basketball showcase at Summit High in Fontana, scoring 15 points with seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists to lead her team to a 66-45 win. This past season, Collins helped lead the Chino Hills High girls basketball team to an overall record of 18-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.