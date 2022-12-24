Boys basketball
Tarkanian Classic,
Las Vegas
Chino High scores from this week’s tournament in Las Vegas: Chino 71, Pueblo Central (Colorado) 68; St. George’s (British Columbia) 72, Chino 39; Norco 78, Chino 65.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 69, Arrowhead Christian 48
Ontario Christian High opened the Ambassador League season Dec. 16 with a 21-point win over Arrowhead Christian. Marquis Bradley scored 21 points with eight rebounds and six steals, Cole Jones added 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Alex Yang scored 12 points for Ontario Christian (8-5, 1-0).
Nonleague
Diamond Ranch 49,
Don Lugo 46
Don Lugo fell to 5-6 this season after a three-point loss on Dec. 16 to Diamond Ranch.
Walnut 68,
Chino Hills 61
Walnut’s Adrian Triplett scored 21 points on 9 of 11 shooting and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Mustangs’ Dec. 15 victory over Chino Hills. Malik Khouzam scored 20 points and Joby Barnes added 14 points for the Mustangs, which improved to 12-1.
Girls basketball
Xavier Prep Showcase
Ontario Christian 69, Seattle Prep 49
Ontario Christian led 23-16 after one quarter and outscored the Panthers 35-18 in the second half in its win Tuesday.
Ontario Christian 66,
Gonzaga Prep 57
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Knights past Gonzaga Prep. Julia Lavigne scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Dejah Saldivar added 15 points for Ontario Christian.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 121, Arrowhead Christian 34
Ontario Christian scored a school-record 121 points on Dec. 16 in its 87-point win to open the Ambassador League season. Chloe Briggs recorded 30 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, Dejah Saldivar had 21 points and six assists, Medina added 18 points and Lavigne had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Knights.
The 121 points scored is the eighth highest total for a single game in CIF-Southern Section history.
Also, the Knights’ 46 first-quarter points puts them in a tie for fifth in the CIF-Southern Section record book for the most points in a single quarter.
San Dimas Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last weekend’s tournament: Eisenhower 43, Chino Hills 37; Chino Hills 45, Bonita 31; Chino Hills 53, Aquinas 40; Long Beach Poly 55, Chino Hills 43.
Nonleague
Charter Oak 42,
Don Lugo 39
Charter Oak outscored Don Lugo 24-7 in the second half Dec. 16 to rally to a three-point win over the Conquistadores. Makena Encarnacion and Elizabeth Camargo each had 12 points to lead Don Lugo (5-6).
Chino 51,
West Covina 41
Chino High improved to 10-5 with its Dec. 15 victory over the Bulldogs (4-11).
Northview 84,
Don Lugo 45
Makena Encarnacion scored 20 points and Elizabeth Camargo added 15 points for Don Lugo in its Dec. 15 loss to Northview.
Boys soccer
Silverlakes
Winter Classic
Ayala High scores from this week’s tournament at the Silverlakes Sports Complex in Norco: Ayala 2, Granite Hills 1; Arlington 5, Ayala 0.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 1, Ontario Christian 0
Arrowhead Christian shut out Ontario Christian on Dec. 16 in the Ambassador League season opener for both teams.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 8,
Entrepreneur 0
The Knights scored six of their eight goals Tuesday in the second half and shutout the Panthers at the Ontario Christian High stadium.
Claremont 2,
Chino Hills 1
Claremont rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit Dec. 16 to improve to 5-0-2 this season with its victory over the Huskies (3-2-1).
Bonita 2,
Chino Hills 1
Bonita (6-0) scored two first half goals and added its third goal in the second half on Dec. 15 to earn a win over Chino Hills.
Chino 1,
Garey 0
The Cowboys scored a first-half goal Dec. 15 in its shutout victory against Garey High of Pomona.
Norco 3,
Don Lugo 0
Norco High’s Braydon Cermenelli scored two goals and Christopher Garcia had a goal to lead the Cougars to a shutout victory over Don Lugo on Dec. 15.
Girls soccer
Silverlakes
Winter Classic
Ayala High scores from this week’s tournament at the Silverlakes Sports Complex in Norco: Villa Park 4, Ayala 2; Ayala 2, Centennial 0.
Chino High scores: Chino 2, Cajon 2; Chino 0, Valley View 0.
Ambassador League
Arrowhead Christian 3, Ontario Christian 0
Arrowhead Christian found the net three times in the first half and shut out the Knights on Dec. 16 in the Ambassador League season opener.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 8,
Whittier Christian 1
The Knights scored four goals in each half Tuesday afternoon in their seven-goal victory over Whittier Christian.
Chino Hills 7,
Pomona 1
The Huskies scored four first-half goals and added three goals in the final 40 minutes on Dec. 15 to secure a win over the Red Devils. So far this season, the Huskies (4-1) have outscored their opponents, 17-2.
Don Lugo 11,
Ganesha 0
Don Lugo scored seven goals in the first half and added on four more goals in the second half in its Dec. 15 shutout over the Giants.
Girls water polo
Chino Hills Holiday in the Hills Tournament
Chino Hills High scores from last week’s tournament at the Chino Hills pool: Chino Hills 18, Los Altos 1; Chino Hills 12, San Dimas 2; California 10, Chino Hills 4; Chino Hills 7, Fountain Valley 6; Arlington 12, Chino Hills 9.
Nonleague
South 16,
Ayala 4
The Bulldogs lost their first game of the 2022 season Dec. 16 with a loss to South High of Torrance (4-4).
Ayala 23,
Fontana 14
Ayala improved to 7-0 with its Dec. 15 win over Fontana.
Saint Joseph 19,
Don Lugo 7
Don Lugo fell to a 1-4 record with its Dec. 15 loss to Saint Joseph High in Lakewood.
