Gobbler Gloves boxing show returning this year

Chino Youth Boxing Foundation and the City of Chino will host its annual Gobber Gloves youth boxing show at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
No show took place in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boxers from Chino Youth Boxing Club and from Riverside, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties will compete in the annual event where each boxer will receive a turkey for Thanksgiving. Doors open at noon.
Admission is $12 for anyone 12 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under.
Information: (909) 334-3260 or email communityservic es@cityofchino.org.
