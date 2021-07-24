Chino High football will compete today (July 24) in the 17th annual San Gabriel Valley Shootout 7-on-7 passing tournament at Arroyo High School in El Monte.
Arroyo High is located at 4921 Cedar Ave., north of the 10 Freeway between Peck Road and Santa Anita Avenue.
Twenty-four teams will compete in today’s event, which begins at 8 a.m.
Chino High, the defending Sierra League champion, will compete in Group E with Colony, Los Altos and Mountain View high schools.
The Cowboys will play Colony from 8:35 to 9:05 a.m. before playing Los Altos from 9:10 to 9:40 a.m.
Chino will conclude pool play with a 10:55 to 11:25 a.m. game against Mountain View.
All Group E pool play games will be played on Field 5.
Championship bracket and consolation games will begin at noon, followed by quarterfinals at 1:10 p.m., semifinals at 1:45 p.m. and the championship game at 2:20 p.m.
Group A teams are Monrovia, Grand Terrace, Mayfair and Montclair.
Group B teams are Gladstone, Arroyo, Arcadia and Tustin.
Group C teams are Gabrielino, Northview, Pasadena and Village Christian.
Group D teams are La Puente, South El Monte, Diamond Ranch and Garfield.
Group F teams ae Rosemead, El Rancho, Franklin and Downey.
Chino High, led by third-year head coach Joey LaRosa, finished 3-0 in the inaugural season of the Sierra League earlier this year, defeating Covina 35-14; Rowland 39-8; and Pomona, 45-7, to win the league title. The Cowboys will kick off the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Thursday. Aug. 19 at Western High, 501 S. Western Ave., in Anaheim.
The Cowboys will host Diamond Bar on Aug. 27 and Fontana on Sept. 3 before traveling to West Covina on Sept. 10 and Don Lugo on Sept. 17.
Chino will conclude its nonleague schedule with home games against Chino Hills on Sept. 24 and Walnut on Oct. 8. The team will then open Sierra League play at home against Pomona on Oct. 15, and will travel to Covina on Oct. 21 and Rowland on Oct. 29 to conclude its regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.