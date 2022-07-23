Fans of Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, the youngest of the Ball basketball brothers from Chino Hills, may be opening their wallets soon after the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year announced this week he is changing his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1.
The 20-year-old Ball has worn No. 1 during his entire basketball career, including his two seasons at Chino Hills High, but when the Hornets drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, jersey No. 1 was already taken by Hornets’ guard Malik Monk.
Ball chose No. 2 instead, the same number older brother Lonzo Ball wears with the Chicago Bulls.
Monk signed with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to Ball’s second year in the league, but Ball missed the deadline to request a new jersey number.
This past April, the NBA announced LaMelo Ball’s No. 2 jersey was the 14th best-selling jersey among NBA players.
He finished the 2021-22 NBA season with 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds and was named an NBA All-Star.
Ball wore No. 1 as a youth player in several high profile travel basketball leagues, at Chino Hills High as a freshman and sophomore, and during his time in professional leagues in Lithuania and Australia, and during his father LaVar Ball’s Junior Basketball Association, which lasted one season.
At Chino Hills High, LaMelo, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball went 35-0 during the 2015-16 season with Eli Scott and Onyeka Okongwu to earn the No. 1-ranking in the country in several high school basketball polls. Okongwu, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will enter his third season with the Atlanta Hawks in 2022-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.