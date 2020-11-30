Chino Hills High graduate Okongwu signs contract with NBA's Atlanta Hawks

He’s signed and ready to play.
Chino Hills High graduate and three-time CIF State champion Onyeka Okongwu signed a rookie-scale contract with the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 24, just six days after the team selected him as the sixth-overall draft pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Okongwu, 19, will earn $5,813,640 this season and $6,104,280 next season, with team options of $6,395,160 for the 2022-23 season and $8,109,063 for the 2023-24 season, according to the Atlanta Hawks team salary figures.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward-center will step onto the court as a professional for the first time on his 20th birthday, Friday, Dec. 11, in the first of four Atlanta Hawks’ preseason games before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.
The Hawks will host Orlando on Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 13 and finish out its preseason with two games at Memphis on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19.
Regular-season game schedules have not been announced, but the NBA is planning to begin its season on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
A jersey number has not yet been assigned to Okongwu, who possibly could wear No. 21, the number he wore at Chino Hills High during his four seasons and one season at the University of Southern California, since no other Hawks’ player currently has the number.
The jersey number holds significant value to Okongwu, who chose No. 21 at Chino Hills High to honor his late brother, Nnamdi Okongwu.
Nnamdi Okongwu wore the number for the Chino Hills High basketball team before he died in July 2014 from injuries in a skateboarding accident during the summer between his junior and senior seasons. He had a scholarship offer to play basketball at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Okongwu won three CIF State championships and two CIF-Southern Section titles while at Chino Hills and earned California’s Mr. Basketball honor in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, leading the Huskies to the Division 1 state titles in each of those seasons.
He played one season at the University of Southern California, leading the Trojans in points per game (16.2), rebounds (8.6) and blocks (2.7) during the 2019-20 season.
He earned All-Pacific 12 Conference honors and was a Pac-12 All-Freshman honoree, leading the conference with a .616 field goal percentage and was second in blocks and total offense rebounds. Okongwu set the USC freshman record with 76 blocks, which included eight blocks against Florida A&M, which tied the school record for blocks in a single game.
He had 25 double-doubles (double digit in points and rebounds) and had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in five games.
Atlanta finished 14th out of 15 teams in the NBA Eastern Conference last season with a 20-47 record and had not advance to the postseason since the 2016-17 season.
The Hawks captured their only NBA title in the 1957-58 season, a six-game win over the Boston Celtics.
LaMelo Ball
Okongwu’s high school teammate LaMelo Ball, the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, is still finalizing his contract with the team.
Ball could earn around $6.5 million during his first year, $6.8 million his second year and the team could pick up the options for $7.1 million for his third year and $8.9 million for this fourth year with the Hornets.
Ball, a 6-foot-7 point guard, reportedly signed a $100 million endorsement contract with Puma in October.
Charlotte will play the first of its four preseason games on Sunday, Dec. 12 against Toronto.
The Hornets will again host Toronto on Dec. 14 and travel to Orlando for preseason games on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19.
Ball left Chino Hills High prior to the start of his junior-year season, and played professionally in Lithuania, the Junior Basketball Association and Australia’s National Basketball League prior to his selection to the Hornets.
Ball and Okongwu shared co-Maxpreps national Freshmen of the Year honors for the 2015-16 season in which the Huskies finished 35-0 and was the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in several high school season-ending polls.
