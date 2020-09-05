City of Chino will host six-week basketball clinics for children ages 9 to 14 on Saturdays, starting Sept. 12.
Classes are subject to cancellation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cost is $59 for Chino residents, $69 for non-residents.
Participants will receive a T-shirt and certificate.
Clinics will be held at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., next to Chino City Hall. The clinic for 9 and 10 year olds will take place from 8 to 10 a.m.; 11 and 12 year olds from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and 13 and 14 year olds from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Information: City of Chino, 334-3260.
