Twenty-year-old LaMelo Ball of Chino Hills continues to put himself into elite NBA company.
The Charlotte Hornets point guard and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year became the fourth youngest player in league history Monday to earn a spot in the NBA All-Star Game, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 20 in Cleveland.
Ball, at 20 years and 182 days when the NBA All-Star Game is played, sits just behind Kobe Bryant (19 years, 162 days), Lebron James (20 years, 52 days) and Magic Johnson (20 years, 173) in terms of youngest players named to an NBA All-Star Team.
He will play on Team Durant after being selected by injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant Thursday night in the All-Star Draft. Durant will miss the game after an MCL sprain to his left knee Jan. 15.
Durant, voted a starter for the All-Star Game, will be replaced in the starting lineup by Boston Celtics forward Jason Tatum.
Only 10 other players in NBA history have earned an All-Star spot before turning 21. In addition to Bryant, James and Johnson, the other players are Zion Williamson (2021, 20 years 244 days); Kevin Garnett (1997, 20 years 266 days); Isiah Thomas (1982, 20 years, 276 days); Eddie Johnson (1980, 20 years, 278 days); Kyrie Irving (2013, 20 years 331 days); Anthony Davis (2014, 20 years, 342 days); and Shaquille O’Neal (1993, 20 years, 352 days).
Ball is one of two NBA players this season averaging at least 19.5 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and 1.5 steals per game. He has posted four triple-doubles, 12 double-doubles and ranks 13th in the league in free throw percentage at .875.
He is the eighth Charlotte Hornets player to earn an All-Star selection, joining Larry Johnson (1993, 1995), Alonzo Mourning (1994, 1995), Glen Rice (1996, 1997, 1998), Eddie Jones (2000), Baron Davis (2002), Gerald Wallace (2010) and Kemba Walker (2017, 20-18, 2019).
Ball, Johnson and Mourning were each selected to the NBA All-Star Game in their second season in the league.
This season, Charlotte has a 28-27 record and currently sits ninth in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.
This year’s NBA All-Star Game will be televised at 5 p.m. on TNT.
Ball’s older brother, Lonzo Ball, is in his fifth season in the NBA and first with the Chicago Bulls. Currently, Lonzo Ball is expected to miss up to five more weeks after suffering a knee injury on Jan. 14.
The Bulls sit in third place in the league standings.
