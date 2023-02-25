After breaking the CIF-Southern Section single-season scoring record as a freshman at Ontario Christian High School, there was little doubt that Chloe Briggs could potentially set the career-scoring record too.
That accomplishment became reality last Saturday night as the senior headed to the University of Washington scored 42 for 3,458 points, breaking the 41-year-old record of 3,446 set by basketball legend Cheryl Miller, who played for Riverside Poly between 1979 and 1982.
Briggs eclipsed the record at the 6:30 mark of the fourth quarter on her 32nd point of the night. She was surrounded by teammates after head coach Matt Tumambing called a time out to allow time to celebrate the feat.
“It’s pretty cool to get the record. I’m just glad we won tonight,” Briggs said after the Knights defeated Bishop Montgomery, 74-70, in the final CIF-Southern Section Open Division pool play game. “It’s a blessing to have this record. It’s not all I want though, I want a CIF ring this year. That’s what I want the most.”
The Knights will compete in the CIF State Tournament, which begins Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.