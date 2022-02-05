They’re back on top.
The Chino High School girls’ basketball team won its first league title since winning five straight between the 2011-12 and 2015-16 seasons, finishing with a 10-0 league season.
The Cowgirls (14-9 overall) held off Don Lugo in the regular-season finale Thursday night, 48-43, led by sophomore guard Lyndsey Valverde’s 16 points, senior Genesis Enriquez’ 12 points and senior Malani Johnson’s 11 points.
Chino will enter the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A playoffs as Mt. Baldy League’s top seed and Don Lugo, the third-place team in league, will also compete in the Division 3A playoffs, which begin with wild-card games on Thursday, Feb. 10 and first-round games on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The CIF-Southern Section brackets will be announced at noon Tuesday at cifss.org.
On the boys’ side, Chino High captured the Mt. Baldy League title for the second straight season with a 9-1 record.
The boys’ basketball playoffs will begin Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb. 11.
