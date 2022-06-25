Little League baseball teams from Chino American, Chino National, Canyon Hills and Chino Hills will continue in the annual District 23 All-Star Tournaments today (June 25) through next week. 

Teams from Upland National, Upland American, Upland Foothill, Ontario Western, Ontario Mountain View are also competing.

8-9-10 Division

Homer Briggs Park

2099 S. Oaks Ave., Ontario

Monday, June 27

Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Championship game, 5 p.m.

Previous scores

June 18

Ontario Western 25, Chino American 9; Upland American 28, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino National 17, Montclair 7; Upland National 13, Upland Foothill 3. 

June 20 

Upland National 18, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino American 12, Montclair 7. 

June 21 

Upland Foothill 33, Upland American 24; Chino National vs. Ontario Western contest moved to Friday after Champion press time. 

June 22 

Chino American 11, Chino National 8; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland Foothill moved to Friday after Champion press time. 

9-10-11 Division

Citrus Park

(located on Eighth Street between Euclid and Mountain avenues, Upland)

Saturday, June 25

Upland American vs. Upland National, 9 a.m.; Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, noon.

Thursday, June 30

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Previous scores

June 18

Upland Foothill 5, Upland National 4; Upland American 29, Ontario Eastern 0.  

June 20 

Upland American 11, Upland Foothill 6; Chino American 33, Ontario Eastern 0.  

June 22 

Chino American 3, Upland American 2; Upland National vs. Ontario Eastern moved to Friday after Champion press time. 

Major Division

Ayala Park

14225 Central Ave., Chino

Saturday, June 25

Ontario Eastern vs. Chino National, 10 a.m.; Canyon Hills vs. Upland National, 1 p.m.; Ontario Western vs. Upland Foothill, 4 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland American, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 27

Montclair vs. Chino National 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Western, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Canyon Hills vs. Ontario Eastern, 5 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Previous scores

June 18

Canyon Hills 4, Chino National 3; Upland Foothill 9, Chino American 3; Upland National defeats Montclair, forfeit; Upland American 15, Ontario Western 5. 

June 20 

Chino American 4, Ontario Mountain View 3; Upland National 15, Ontario Eastern 0. 

June 21 

Canyon Hills 42, Montclair 0; Upland American 5, Upland Foothill 0. 

June 22 

Ontario Western 17, Ontario Mountain View 5; Ontario Eastern vs. Montclair, no score reported. 

Intermediate Division

Hawkins Field

701 E. Eighth St., Upland

Friday, June 24 

(played after Champion press time)

Championship game: Chino National vs. Upland National.

Previous scores

June 18

Upland National 13, Upland Foothill 3; Chino National defeats Chino American, forfeit.

June 19

Upland National 14, Chino American 0; Chino National 8, Upland Foothill 1.

June 21 

Upland National 11, Chino National 3; Upland Foothill 18, Chino American 7.  

Junior Division

Memorial Park, South

1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland

Saturday, June 25

Ontario Western vs. Ontario Eastern, 11 a.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Chino National vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 27

Ontario Western vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Chino National vs. Canyon Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Upland National vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Chino American, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Previous scores

June 20 

Chino American 18, Ontario Western 8. 

June 21 

Montclair 36, Canyon Hills 2. 

Senior Division

Memorial Park, South

1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland

Saturday, June 25

Championship game, Chino National vs. Upland National, 8 p.m.

Previous scores 

June 20 

Upland National 11, Chino Hills 1. 

June 21 

Chino National 16, Chino Hills 1. 

June 22 

Chino National vs. Upland National, no score reported.

 

