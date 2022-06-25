Little League baseball teams from Chino American, Chino National, Canyon Hills and Chino Hills will continue in the annual District 23 All-Star Tournaments today (June 25) through next week.
Teams from Upland National, Upland American, Upland Foothill, Ontario Western, Ontario Mountain View are also competing.
8-9-10 Division
Homer Briggs Park
2099 S. Oaks Ave., Ontario
Monday, June 27
Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Championship game, 5 p.m.
Previous scores
June 18
Ontario Western 25, Chino American 9; Upland American 28, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino National 17, Montclair 7; Upland National 13, Upland Foothill 3.
June 20
Upland National 18, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino American 12, Montclair 7.
June 21
Upland Foothill 33, Upland American 24; Chino National vs. Ontario Western contest moved to Friday after Champion press time.
June 22
Chino American 11, Chino National 8; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland Foothill moved to Friday after Champion press time.
9-10-11 Division
Citrus Park
(located on Eighth Street between Euclid and Mountain avenues, Upland)
Saturday, June 25
Upland American vs. Upland National, 9 a.m.; Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, noon.
Thursday, June 30
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Previous scores
June 18
Upland Foothill 5, Upland National 4; Upland American 29, Ontario Eastern 0.
June 20
Upland American 11, Upland Foothill 6; Chino American 33, Ontario Eastern 0.
June 22
Chino American 3, Upland American 2; Upland National vs. Ontario Eastern moved to Friday after Champion press time.
Major Division
Ayala Park
14225 Central Ave., Chino
Saturday, June 25
Ontario Eastern vs. Chino National, 10 a.m.; Canyon Hills vs. Upland National, 1 p.m.; Ontario Western vs. Upland Foothill, 4 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland American, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Montclair vs. Chino National 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Western, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28
Canyon Hills vs. Ontario Eastern, 5 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Previous scores
June 18
Canyon Hills 4, Chino National 3; Upland Foothill 9, Chino American 3; Upland National defeats Montclair, forfeit; Upland American 15, Ontario Western 5.
June 20
Chino American 4, Ontario Mountain View 3; Upland National 15, Ontario Eastern 0.
June 21
Canyon Hills 42, Montclair 0; Upland American 5, Upland Foothill 0.
June 22
Ontario Western 17, Ontario Mountain View 5; Ontario Eastern vs. Montclair, no score reported.
Intermediate Division
Hawkins Field
701 E. Eighth St., Upland
Friday, June 24
(played after Champion press time)
Championship game: Chino National vs. Upland National.
Previous scores
June 18
Upland National 13, Upland Foothill 3; Chino National defeats Chino American, forfeit.
June 19
Upland National 14, Chino American 0; Chino National 8, Upland Foothill 1.
June 21
Upland National 11, Chino National 3; Upland Foothill 18, Chino American 7.
Junior Division
Memorial Park, South
1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland
Saturday, June 25
Ontario Western vs. Ontario Eastern, 11 a.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Chino National vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Ontario Western vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Chino National vs. Canyon Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
Upland National vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Chino American, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Previous scores
June 20
Chino American 18, Ontario Western 8.
June 21
Montclair 36, Canyon Hills 2.
Senior Division
Memorial Park, South
1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland
Saturday, June 25
Championship game, Chino National vs. Upland National, 8 p.m.
Previous scores
June 20
Upland National 11, Chino Hills 1.
June 21
Chino National 16, Chino Hills 1.
June 22
Chino National vs. Upland National, no score reported.
