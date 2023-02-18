Wrestlers from Ayala, Chino and Chino Hills high schools qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet in Palm Springs, vying for their chance to compete in next week’s CIF State Meet.

The boys tournament was held Friday after Champion press time and the girls tournment is scheduled for today (Feb. 18) at Palm Springs High School, 2401 E. Baristo Road.

