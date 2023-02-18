Wrestlers from Ayala, Chino and Chino Hills high schools qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet in Palm Springs, vying for their chance to compete in next week’s CIF State Meet.
The boys tournament was held Friday after Champion press time and the girls tournment is scheduled for today (Feb. 18) at Palm Springs High School, 2401 E. Baristo Road.
Boys finishing in the top 10 of their division will advance to state. On the girls side, the top eight in each division will head to Bakersfield.
The girls tournament will begin at 10 a.m.
Championship matches are scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for general admission, $5 for students with valid identification and children ages 3 to 13, and must be purchased on the GoFan app or gofan.com.
Fourteen Chino High wrestlers, three from Ayala and two from Chino Hills qualified for the Masters Meet after earning qualifying spots at last weekend’s CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships.
CIF-SS Individual results and qualifers for
•Tilly Kakuk, first, 111 lbs.
•Aaliyah Samano, second, 121 lbs.
•Lina Rodriguez, third, 101 lbs.
•Alejandra Talavera, sixth, 150 lbs.
•Julius Soria, second, 160 lbs.
•Michael Vassalle, second, 182 lbs.
•Caleb Valenzuela, third, 113 lbs.
•Nathan Cauwel, third, 126 lbs.
•Nathan Blanco, third, 195 lbs.
•Jonathan Madera, fourth, 106 lbs.
•Nathaniel Gonzalez, fourth, 132 lbs.
•Jordan Mallo, fourth, 138 lbs.
•Daniel Villapando, seventh, 120 lbs.
•Daniel Garibay, seventh, 220 lbs.
•BK Martinez, third, 111 lbs.
•Tatiana Chavarin, fourth, 170 lbs.
•Diego Eligro, seventh, 138 lbs.
•Joseph Perez, third, 152 lbs.
•Jacob Carranza, eighth, 170 lbs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.