It was quite a day Monday for two of the famous basketball Ball brothers from Chino Hills.
Lonzo Ball, the oldest of the three brothers, agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract with the Chicago Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, his team the past two seasons.
Ball spent his first two years with the Los Angeles Lakers after they drafted the 6-foot-6 guard No. 2 overall in the 2017 Draft.
LiAngelo Ball, who went undrafted during the 2018 NBA Draft, signed an offer for the Charlotte Hornets’ NBA Summer League team, which will compete in Las Vegas Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Arena at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
For Lonzo Ball, he will suit up for his third NBA team in five years.
The 23-year-old Chino Hills High grad and 2016 national high school player of the year averaged a career-best 14.6 points in 55 games during the 2020-21 season with the Pelicans.
He also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season.
Ball played his first two seasons with the Lakers, scoring 10.2 points in his rookie season and 9.9 points in his second year.
He was traded to the Pelicans in July 2019 in a package deal that brought seven-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.
In four seasons, Ball has played in 217 games.
He’s averaged 11.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 56 percent from the free throw line.
The Hornets placed LiAngelo Ball’s name on their NBA Summer League roster, giving the 22-year-old, 6-foot-5, 230-pound guard-forward a shot to compete in the NBA.
The youngest Ball brother, 6-foot-7 guard LaMelo Ball was the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year as a member of the Hornets.
LaMelo Ball is not competing for the Hornets in the Summer League.
LiAngelo Ball graduated from Chino Hills High in 2017 and led the Huskies in scoring in all four seasons as a varsity player.
He played one scrimmage game at UCLA and left the school after being suspended, following a shoplifting case with two other Bruins players on the team’s trip to China.
Ball played professional basketball along side LaMelo with Prienai Vytautas in Lithuania, and later with the Los Angeles Ballers of the now-defunct Junior Basketball Association, a one-year league started by the Ball’s father, LaVar Ball.
LiAngelo and LaMelo led the Ballers to the JBA championship, and LiAngelo earned Finals Most Valuable Player honors.
In December, LiAngelo Ball signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons, but was waived before the season began later that month.
The Hornets will begin competing in the NBA Summer League at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8.
The game against the Portland Trailblazers will be shown live on NBA TV.
Charlotte will then play the Sacramento Kings at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 on NBA TV, followed by a noon tipoff Thursday, Aug. 12 against the San Antonio Spurs on ESPNU.
The Hornets will conclude the Summer League regular schedule against the Toronto Raptors at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 on NBA TV.
NBA Summer League game schedules for Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17 will be announced.
The championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 on ESPN.
