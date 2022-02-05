The City of Chino will host the 21st annual Run for Russ 5K run at 8 a.m. today (Feb. 5) in downtown Chino.
Several streets will be closed around Central and Chino avenues, and portions of Schaefer and Magnolia avenues will close during the race.
The run-walk honors slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 while making a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street. Participants will pass the Russ Miller memorial on Schaefer.
A pancake breakfast will begin at 8:15 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 9:15 a.m.
Participants can also opt to take part virtually.
Cost to enter the race is $35 if registering today (Feb. 5).
Race-day registrants can pick up their packets from 7 to 8 a.m. at the registration table near Central and Chino avenues. Information: runfor russ.com.
