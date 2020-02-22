Chino Hills High graduate Kyle Garlick was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Garlick played 30 games with the Dodgers during the 2019 season, hitting .250 with three homes runs. He also played 81 games with the Dodgers’ AAA team in Oklahoma City, hitting .314 with 23 home runs.
He was sent to the Phillies in exchange for minor-league left handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert.
