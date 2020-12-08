Chino resident Jordan Berkley, 15, was the overall male winner and Chino’s Karis Brown was the overall female winner of the 2020 Reindeer Romp 5K race held Dec. 5 at Ayala Park in Chino.
It was the first of three City of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K races, which includes the Run for Russ on Feb. 6 and the Chino Valley Museum Dairyaire race on March 6.
Registration for those races can be found at cityofchino.org.
This year’s Reindeer Romp format was changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing runners to start their race anytime between 7 and 8:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing.
Berkley finished first overall with a time of 17:43 in the 3.1-mile race in a field on 339 runners in the live event at Ayala Park. Brown placed sixth overall in 19:01.
Results for runners taking part virtually were not available.
Award winners (top three in each division)
Female 1-8
Alexandra Smith, Chino Hills, 22:55; Gianna Johnson, Eastvale, 23:34; Alice Salas-Castaneda, Chino Hills, 28:57.
Male 1-8
Cash Johnson, Eastvale, 23:11; Everett Senn, Chino, 29:35; Tomas Aldas, Chino Hills, 34:45.
Female 9-12
Caitlynn Kraft, Hacienda Heights, 19:43; Grace Smith, Chino Hills, 20:15; Maleah Johnson, Eastvale, 21:00.
Male 9-12
Hunter Gillespie, Chino Hills, 21:01; Chanse Hansen, Riverside, 21:27; Gehrig Hansen, Riverside, 21:28.
Female 13-19
Karis Brown, Chino, 19:01; Kaitlyn Smith, Chino Hills, 19:23; Paige Hansen, Riverside, 20:54.
Male 13-19
Jordan Berkley, Chino, 17:43; Dylan Flores, San Dimas, 18:18; Daniel Khalili-Borna, Chino Hills, 18:26.
Female 20-24
Senna Forkner, Eastvale, 30:15; Lindsey Stigler, Rancho Cucamonga, 52:11; Hannah Castaneda, Chino, 53:59.
Male 20-24
David Rivers, Chino Hills, 27:43; Derrick Schemel, Chino, 37:35; no third-place finisher.
Female 25-29
Jackie Owens, Laguna Niguel, 21:44; Shea Suiter, Los Angeles, 34:09; Christina Richards, Fontana, 37:09.
Male 25-29
Yigit Ari, Chino Hills, 23:22; Oscar Rodriguez, Downey, 23:51; Jacob Rightmer, Upland, 24:20.
Female 30-34
Madalyn Briley, Chino, 22:47; Jennifer Gillespie, Chino Hills, 23:07; Mariana Alquicira, Chino, 23:36.
Male 30-34
Trevor Gray, Chino, 20:29; Michael Adams, Chino, 28:16; Dan Georgiades, Chino, 29:27.
Female 35-39
Tamara Le, Chino, 22:08; Melanie Chambless, Chino Hills, 25:01; Cristina Mendoza, Chino, 31:19.
Male 35-39
Jesus Hernandez-Soto, Chino, 22:06; Fernando Mendoza, Chino, 22:11; Marco Antonio Pena, Chino, 23:00.
Female 40-44
Jennifer Bravo, Chino, 27:17; Paula Torres, Upland, 31:06; Elizabeth Parker, Ontario, 32:03.
Male 40-44
Matthew Oldenburg, Chino, 20:23; J Moby Santiago, San Bernardino, 21:45; Frank Bravo, Chino, 23:39.
Female 45-49
Michele Diekmann, Chino, 28:11; Karina Gaughran, Lake Elsinore, 28:40; Kim Washowski, Chino, 31:19.
Male 45-49
Don Nishioka, Ontario, 19:48; Brad Holman, Yorba Linda, 23:00; Luis Motta, San Bernardino, 23:15.
Female 50-54
Melanie Dinneweth, Chino Hills, 27:07; Beatriz Vargas, Ontario, 31:47; Heidi Evans, Chino Hills, 38:24.
Male 50-54
Steve Adams, Chino Hills, 24:11; Tim Travis, Glendora, 24:57; Donny Brubaker, Rancho Cucamonga, 25:34.
Female 55-59
Laura Solorio, Chino Hills, 25:11; Shelly Abacherli, Chino, 28:08; Bonnie Bone, Claremont, 32:11.
Male 55-59
Mike Pisani, Corona, 20:21; Alan Bennett, Chino Hills, 20:29; Rob Gaughran, Lake Elsinore, 29:25.
Female 60-64
Karen Korytowski, Chino, 28:41; Janet Thomas, Chino, 29:04; LuLu Tyner, Chino, 35:57.
Male 60-64
Ken Hammer, Culver City, 21:46; Michael Berger, Los Angeles, 27:38; Vince Anderson, Apple Valley, 38:57.
Female 65-69
Sandy Pantele, Corona, 33:21; Maria Ybarra, Chino, 36:06; Angela Ng, Chino Hills, 36:42.
Male 65-69
Stan Lemelle, Ontario, 28:06; Stubbie Barr, Chino, 34:00; Bob Bedner, Ontario, 51:51.
Female 70-74
Julie Washington, Corona, 38:55; Rosalind Charles, Chino, 54:32; no third-place finisher.
Male 70-74
Larry Haynes, Chino, 26:48; no second- or third-place finisher.
