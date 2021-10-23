Team Finesse

Team Finesse

Team Finesse won the 12U division title at the Oktoberfest Basketball Tournament last weekend, defeating the PV Cougars, 59-10, and Tumakbo, 44-33 in the championship game. Team members are Coach Rudy Lopez, Nathan Lopez, Antonio Lopez, Cole Cerasuol, Devin Massey, Troy Abandy, Maximilian Stine, Terry Huang, Andersen Lynn, Owen Cantos and Coach Owen Cantos.

