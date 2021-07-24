Chino Hills Pony
Chino Hills Pony won the 2021 Pinto Division championship. Team members are Benjamin De Anda, Dominic Landino, Amir Elnahass, Austin Martinez, Cameron Robinson, Case Kidney, Zaylen Rasshan, Eli Gonzales, Crew Cotter, Jax Elnahass, Julian Reynoso, Gilberto Gaxiola II, manager Jose Gonzales and coaches Edward Gonzales, Mike Cotter, Doug Kidney, Sam Elnahass and Gilbert Gaxiola.

