Ayala High’s boys soccer season ended last Saturday night with a 1-0 loss at Oak Hills High, finishing their season as the Palomares League champion and an 18-3-2 record.
Oak Hills broke a scoreless tie midway through the second half, and Ayala had several scoring chances to tie the game, including a shot from about 10 yards away that Ayala players, coaches and fans believed may have passed the goal line. All three referees ruled the ball was slapped away by the Oak Hills goalie before it crossed the line.
With the win, Oak Hills advanced to the Division 5 championship game and will host Marshall High at 6 p.m. today (Feb. 29).
