Former Chino Hills High standout basketball player LaMelo Ball is among 60 participants for this year’s NBA Draft Combine, allowing players to showcase their talents for NBA teams ahead of the Nov. 12 draft.
Ball, the co-Maxpreps Freshman Player of the Year with Chino Hills High teammate Onyeka Okongwu during the Huskies’ 35-0 championship season in 2015-16, left the school before his junior-year season and played professionally in Lithuania and Australia and the short-lived Junior Basketball Association that was founded by Ball’s father, LaVar Ball.
LaMelo Ball is expected to be one of the top draft picks in this year’s NBA Draft with some draft analyst predicting the 6-foot-7 point guard could possibly go first.
Okongwu, who won three CIF State titles with the Chino Hills High boys’ basketball team and starred for the University of Southern California men’s basketball team last season, chose not to take part in the combine. The 19-year-old forward-center is also expected to be a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.
LaMelo Ball’s brother, Lonzo Ball, just completed his third NBA season—two with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the New Orleans Pelicans. This year’s NBA Draft Combine will look different from years past because of COVID-19 regulations. Players began meeting with teams via teleconference on Monday and will take part in an online “Pro Day” where the players will visit an NBA team facility to show off their strength and agility testing, anthropometric measurements and shooting drills.
Medical testing and physicals will also take place.
