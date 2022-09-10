For the first time, the annual Milk Can and Battle for the Bone high school football games will be played on the same night.
Kickoff for both games is scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Chino and Don Lugo will battle in the 43rd annual Milk Can Game at John Monger Field at Chino Veterans Memorial Stadium at Chino High and Chino Hills taking on Ayala in the 19th Battle for the Bone game at Husky Stadium at Chino Hills High School.
Chino High won last year’s Milk Can Game, 49-0, and holds a 25-17 advantage in the series.
Prior to last year’s game, Don Lugo had won five straight games.
Ayala High School has won the last four Battle for the Bone trophies, including last season’s 21-20 victory over the Huskies.
Chino Hills holds an 11-7 series advantage, which includes eight straight wins from 2009 to 2017.
Milk Can Game

Chino High will sell tickets to its staff and students Monday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 14 during lunch.
Any remaining tickets will be sold to the public through the GoFan app or the GoFan website at gofan.co.
General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 11 with an adult and free for children 4 and younger, but they must have a wristband.
Don Lugo High will sell up to 10 tickets each to varsity football players, spirit leaders and athletic trainers and freshman and sophomore football players can buy five tickets at the Don Lugo athletics office on Monday, Sept. 12.
Band members can purchase up to 10 tickets in the ASB office on Monday.
Students with an ASB card can receive a wristband at Monday’s lunch or afterschool in the multi-purpose room. Cost is $1.
On Tuesday, non-ASB Don Lugo students can purchase a ticket for $10 in the multi-purpose room.
Don Lugo High staff can purchase up to five tickets on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All students can purchase an additional 10 tickets at $10 apiece during Wednesday’s lunch.
Any remaining tickets will be sold on GoFan, starting Thursday.
Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Battle for the Bone tickets
Ayala and Chino Hills high school varsity football players can purchase tickets on Monday, Sept. 12.
Players’ names are required to be on the team’s varsity roster.
Spirit leaders and band members can purchase up to two tickets on Monday.
ASB card holders can purchase one ticket on Tuesday, followed by general admission tickets to the public on Wednesday.
Tickets will be available on the GoFan app and website.
Cost is $10 for general admission, $5 for children ages 3 to 11 and free for ASB card holders.
Parking is available for $10 in the student parking lot next to the stadium.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Milk Can

In 1980, Don Lugo High sports booster club member Marv Ecklund wanted to spark the rivalry between the Don Lugo and Chino high school football teams.
That year, he decided to give a trophy to the winner for bragging rights.
During that time period, Chino Valley had the largest concentration of dairies in the United States, possibly prompting the milk can as a trophy.
Mr. Ecklund owned the milk can, which he had silver plated at a restoration shop in Pomona.
Starting in 1982, he carried the Milk Can trophy from place to place for plating, engraving and presentation.
For the first two years, the game was played in front of 6,000 fans at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga.
The game then moved to the Chino High stadium, which was home to both Chino and Don Lugo football teams. Don Lugo opened its campus stadium in 2010 and hosted the Milk Can for the first time in 2011.
Mr. Ecklund, who died March 4, 2007, after a short illness, was honored before that year’s game when a plaque bearing his name was unveiled on the trophy.
He started working the “chain gang” at Don Lugo football games in 1981 and served until 1984.
Even after his three children – Rhonda, Debbie and Jeff – graduated from Don Lugo, he continued to work as a volunteer until 2007.
Milk Can scores
2021: Chino 49-0; 2020, Don Lugo 20-14; 2019, Don Lugo 15-14; 2018, Don Lugo 35-0; 2017, Don Lugo 27-14; 2016, Don Lugo 37-27; 2015, Chino 22-21 (3OTs); 2014, Don Lugo 35-7; 2013, Chino 44-18; 2012, Chino 42-6; 2011, Chino 15-7; 2010, Chino 49-15; 2009, Don Lugo 35-0; 2008, Chino 41-10; 2007, Chino 27-0; 2006, Chino 35-0; 2005, Chino 33-0; 2004, Chino 45-7; 2003, Chino 32-3; 2002, Chino 51-7; 2001, Chino 49-7; 2000, Chino 31-7; 1999, Chino 31-7; 1998, Chino 31-7; 1997, Chino 56-14; 1996, Chino 45-0; 1995, Chino 33-6; 1994, Chino 23-21; 1993, Chino 35-16; 1992, Chino 18-0; 1991, Don Lugo 24-21; 1990, Don Lugo 21-7; 1989, Chino 24-17; 1988, Don Lugo 24-7; 1987, Chino 6-0; 1986, Don Lugo 33-17; 1985, Don Lugo 21-0; 1984, Don Lugo 7-0; 1983, Don Lugo 17-0; 1982, Don Lugo 16-0; 1981, Don Lugo 10-6; 1980, Don Lugo 28-13.
Battle for the Bone

Chino Hills High has recognized the annual game as “Battle of the Bone” since 2005, but Ayala did not officially embrace the name until only a few years ago.
The Huskies had tried to get Ayala to embrace the name for the game from the start, but Ayala officials said at the time they’d rather have a Battle for the Bone event against Chino Hills that includes more students from both schools, not just the football teams.
Chino Hills High officials were against that offer.
The Huskies and Bulldogs football teams have played 18 times since 2003 with Chino Hills winning 11 times and Ayala seven times.
Ayala holds a four-game winning streak with its last loss in 2017.
No game was played in 2014 when the schools were moved from the Sierra League to the Baseline League after the 2013 season.
However, Ayala was then moved to the Palomares League before the 2014 season began but the two teams had already scheduled their preseason games. Chino Hills High officials said they were willing to break a contract with one of their preseason opponents to play Ayala High in 2014, but Ayala High was not willing to do the same.
Ayala officials said if they had broken a contract with one of their opponents, and that opponent complained to the CIF-Southern Section, the Bulldogs might have had to pay the other school and possibly forfeit a playoff berth.
Battle for the Bone scores
2021, Ayala 21-20; 2020, 42-0 (played in early 2021); 2019, Ayala 28-27; 2018, Ayala 14-10; 2017, Chino Hills 24-21; 2016, Chino Hills 19-7; 2015, Chino Hills 31-0; 2014, no game played; 2013, Chino Hills 52-28; 2012, Chino Hills 49-34; 2011, Chino Hills 40-17; 2010, Chino Hills 36-8; 2009, Chino Hills 14-7; 2008, Ayala 18-17; 2007, Ayala 19-10; 2006, Chino Hills 42-21; 2005, Chino Hills 20-7; 2004, Chino Hills 21-16; 2003, Ayala 21-17.
