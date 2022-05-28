Six Chino Valley high school athletes began competing Friday at the CIF State Track and Field Meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis with championship events scheduled for today (May 28).
Chino High’s Mia Chavez, who will attend the University of Arizona in the fall, will compete in the girls’ 800 and 1,600 races, Chino Hills High’s Erica Collins will compete in girls’ shot put and the Chino Hills High team of Jordyn Thomas, Lady William-Mensah, Isabella Duarte and Alayna McGarry will compete in girls’ 4x400 relay.
Preliminary races were held Friday.
Championship field events will begin at 4:30 p.m. with running events beginning at 6 p.m.
Chavez enters the 800m event with the top qualifying time (2:08.84) among all 27 runners. Her time of 4:50.33 in the 1,600m ranks second among the 27 runners.
Collins, a first-time thrower who earned a basketball scholarship with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, enters the girls’ shot put event as the eighth-ranked competitor at 40-06.05.
She was the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 winner in the event May 14 at the CIF-Southern Section Divisional Championships.
Thomas, Williams-Mensah, Duarte and McGarry ran a time of 3:56.10 at last weekend’s CIF-Southern Section Master Meet and will compete in Heat 3 at the CIF State Meet.
Today’s CIF State Meet time schedule
Field events: girls discus, 4:30 p.m.; boys high jump, girls long jump and boys long jump, 5 p.m.; girls pole vault, 5:15 p.m.; boys discus and girls shot put, 6:30 p.m.; boys pole vault, 7:15 p.m.; girls high jump and boys and girls triple jump, 7:30 p.m.; boys shot put, 8;30 p.m.
Running events: girls 4x100, 6 p.m.; boys 4x100, 6:05 p.m.; girls 1,600, 6:15 p.m.; boys 1,600, 6:25 p.m.; girls 100 hurdles, 6:35 p.m.; boys 110 hurdles, 6:45 p.m.; girls 400, 6:55 p.m.; boys 400, 7 p.m.; girls 100, 7:35 p.m.; boys 100m, 7:40 p.m.; girls 800, 7:35 p.m.; boys 800, 7:55 p.m.; girls 300 hurdles, 8:05 p.m.; boys 300 hurdles, 8:15 p.m.; girls 200, 8:25 p.m.; boys 200, 8:30 p.m.; girls 3,200, 9:10 p.m.; boys 3,200, 9:25 p.m.; girls 4x400, 9:40 p.m.; boys 4x400, 9:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.