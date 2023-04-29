Baseball
May 1—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
May 2—Wild card playoff games for Divisions 1, 3, 5 and 7, teams and times to be announced.
May 3—Wild card playoff games for Divisions 2, 4 and 6, teams and times to be announced.
May 4—First-round playoff games for Divisions 1, 3, 5, and 7, teams and times to be announced.
May 5—First-round playoff games for Divisions 2, 4 and 6, teams and times to be announced.
May 9—Second-round playoff games for all divisions, teams and times to be announced.
May 12—Quarterfinal playoff games for all divisions, teams and times to be announced.
May 16—Semifinal playoff games for all divisions, teams and times to be announced.
May 19-20—Championship games at Blair Field, 4700 Deukmejian Drive, Long Beach. Game times to be announced.
May 30—CIF State first round games, 4 p.m.
June 1—CIF State Regional Semifinals, 4 p.m.
June 3—CIF State Regional Championship games, game times to be announced.
Softball
April 29—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets announced at cifss.org, 10 a.m.
May 2—Wild card playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 4—First-round playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 9—Quarterfinal playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 11—Semifinal playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 19-20—Championship games at Deanna Manning Stadium at Bill Barber Marine Corps. Park, 4 Civic Center Plaza, Irvine.
May 30—CIF State first round games, 4 p.m.
June 1—CIF State Regional Semifinals, 4 p.m.
June 3—CIF State Regional Championship games, game times to be announced.
Track and Field
May 6—CIF-Southern Section preliminaries. Division 1 at Trabuco Hills High School, 27501 Cordova Road, Mission Viejo; Division 2 at Ventura High School, 2 N. Catalina St., Ventura; Division 3 at Yorba Linda High School, 19900 Bastanchury Road, Yorba Linda; Division 4 at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road, Carpinteria.
May 13—CIF-Southern Section Division Finals, Moorpark High School, 4500 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark.
May 20—CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet, Moorpark High School, 4500 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark.
May 26-27—CIF State Track and Field Meet, Buchanan High School, 1560 N. Minnewawa Ave., Clovis.
Swimming
May 2—CIF-Southern Section preliminaries for Division 4 (9 a.m.), Riverside Community College Aquatics Complex, 4800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside.
May 3—CIF-Southern Section preliminaries for Division 1 (4 p.m.) and Division 2 (9 a.m.), Riverside Community College Aquatics Complex, 4800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside.
May 4— CIF-Southern Section preliminaries for Division 3. 9 a.m., Riverside Community College Aquatics Complex, 4800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside.
May 5— CIF-Southern Section championships for Divisions 1 and 2. 3 p.m., Riverside Community College Aquatics Complex, 4800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside.
May 6— CIF-Southern Section championships for Divisions 3 and 4. 10 a.m., Riverside Community College Aquatics Complex, 4800 Magnolia Ave., Riverside.
May 12-13—CIF State Swimming Championships, Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School, 1 p.m. (May 12), 10:30 a.m. (May 13).
Boys golf
May 8—CIF-Southern Section Central Division Individual Regionals, noon, Bear Creek Golf Course, 22640 Bear Creek Drive North, Murrieta.
May 9—CIF-Southern Section Southern Division Individual Regionals, 7:45 a.m., Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
May 10—CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Individual Regionals, 8 a.m., Los Robles Greens, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks.
May 15—CIF-Southern Section Team Championships.
•Division 1, 8 a.m., at Cross Creek Golf Course in 43860 Glenn Meadows Road, Temecula.
•Division 2, 8 a.m., at River Ridge (Victoria Course), 3260 Fairway Drive, Pico Rivera.
•Division 3, 1 p.m., Sterling Hills Golf Course, 901 Sterling Hills Drive, Camarillo.
•Division 4, 7:15 a.m., Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
•Division 5, 9 a.m., Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills.
•Division 6, 2 p.m., Meadowlark Golf Course, 16782 Graham St., Huntington Beach.
•Division 7, 8 a.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino.
May 18—CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships and SCGA Qualifying Tournament, 8 a.m., River Ridge (Vineyard Course), 3260 Fairway Drive, Pico Rivera.
May 24—CIF-Southern Section Regional State Qualifier, Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
May 31—CIF State Championships, Poppy Hills Golf Course, 3200 Lopez Road, Pebble Beach.
Boys
tennis
May 1—CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets to be announced at cifss.org.
May 2—Wild card playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 3—First-round playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 5—Second-round playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 8—Quarterfinal playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 10—Semifinal playoff games, teams and times to be announced.
May 12—Championship round matches, Claremont Tennis Club, 1777 Monte Vista Ave., Claremont.
May 19-20—CIF State Southern Regional Championships, Claremont Tennis Club, 1777 Monte Vista Ave., Claremont.
