Mason Ma and Calene Morris were named the male and female winners, respectively, of the 20th annual Run for Russ 5K run-walk Saturday morning, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller.
Ma, 16, finished first overall with a time of 15:43 and Morris, 26, took fourth overall in 17:08.
Chris Razo, 17, placed second overall in 15:49 and Josh Razo was third overall in 16:39.
Casey Monszlay, 24, was the second female and fifth overall runner in 17:19.
More than 500 runners took part in this year’s race that began and ended at Chino and Central avenue in Chino.
The annual run-walk honors Officer Miller, who was killed Feb. 1, 2000 when he was struck by a drunk driver while conducting a routine traffic stop at Schaefer Avenue and 12th Street in Chino.
A memorial for Officer Miller was placed at 12th and Schaefer. Runners taking part in the race pass the memorial in the first mile of the 3.1-mile course.
The Run for Russ is the second of three City of Chino’s Triple Crown of 5K races with the Reindeer Romp in December and the upcoming Chino Valley Youth Museum Dairyaire set for Saturday, March 6 at Ayala Park, 14255 Central Ave., Chino.
Runners can begin this year’s DairyAire 5K between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.
An awards ceremony will not take place this year, but all participants will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal.
Cost is $35 if registered before Monday, March 1.
After that date, cost rises to $40. Groups of five runners or more receive a $5 discount per person. Runners can choose to participate virtually between March 1 and 6.
This year’s theme is “Sports.” Runners are asked to wear clothing from their favorite sports team.
Participants can pick up their race packets from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 5 or at 7 a.m. on race day at the Chino Valley YMCA, 6555 Edison Ave.
The race will take place rain or shine, organizers said. Proceeds from the DairyAire will benefit Chino Youth Museum. Information: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Chino/DairyAire5K, email cym@cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3258.
Run for Russ results
Top 50 female finishers
Calene Morris, 17:08: Casey Monoslzay, 17:19; Jacqueline Duarte, 19;01; Karis Brown, 19:04; Grace Smith, 19:28; Kaitlyn Smith, 19:38; Jenna Gallegos, 19:52; Caitlynn Kraft, 20:02; Aariana Amezcua, 20:06; Nicole Boskovich, 20:26;
Isabella Duarte, 20:28; Gina Parlette, 21:00; Julianna Laurel, 21:08; Maleah Johnson, 21:13; Margot Evans, 21:22; Avery Bravo, 21:23; Ashley Cordova, 21:33; Megan Chiotti, 21:25; Maya Centeno, 21:49; Miranda McGarry, 21:50;
Giannah Johnson, 21:50; Emma Gutierrez, 21:50; Baylin Polite, 22 :04; Riley Rivera, 22:04; Alayna McGarry, 22:14; Natalia Zeissig, 22:16; Reese Duralde, 22:18; Emily Gutierrez, 22:21; Alexis Wachowski, 22:21; Kaely Joy Danao, 22:24;
Lauren Miller, 23:07; Emily Zoque, 23:21; Jennifer Gillespie, 23:25; Ariana Fernandez, 23:47; Jolee Sanhamel, 24:00 ; Karlee Brock, 24:01; Alayna Hayes, 24:08; Madison McLarty, 24:09; Lillian Oceguera, 24:17; Miranda Felix, 24:22;
Mariana Alquicira, 24:25; Izel Candia, 24:29; Abbie Laurel, 24:38; Melanie Chambless, 24:50; Delaney Atkinson, 24:57; Ava Mack, 25:04; Anuthmi Waas, 25:40; Monica Sanchez, 25:49; Vanessa Cuellar, 26:02; Laura Solorio, 26:20.
Top 50 male finishers
Mason Ma, 15:43; Chris Razo, 15:49; Josh Razo, 16:39; Robbie Valdez, 17:33; Jordan Berkley, 17:35; Nicolas Shutes, 17:39; Dominic Behar, 17:41; Wes Ashford, 17:43; Don Nishioka, 18:20; Caleb Bosanko, 18:30;
Jacob Montenegro, 18:30; Aidan Gomez, 18:33; no runner identified, 18:37; Ethan Slamer, 18:41; Seth Romero, 18:45; Haden Garcia, 18:50; Maurice Dimaracan, 19:12; Andres Barragan, 19:23; Riese Ili, 19:26; Dustin Widrig, 19:26;
Joshua Laurel, 19:58; Philip Astorga, 20:09; Daniel Cardenas, 20:11; Ethan Dong, 20:30; Scott Spicer, 20:35; John Arriola, 20:36; Hunter Gillespie, 20:52; Francisco Razo, 21:01; Angel Padilla, 21:02; Max Stone, 21:21;
Frank Bravo, 21:24; David Norris, 21:28; Luis-Mateo Reyes, 21:40; Austin Drown, 21:49; Danny Arteaga, 21:52; Jerry Knox, 21:56; Scott Jenkins, 22:08; Cash Johnson, 22:14; Evan Schluter, 22:39; Albert Espinoza, 22:44;
Kurt Vandervoort, 22:48; Jesus Hernandez-Soto, 22:54; Adam Espinoza, 23:20; Logan Schluter, 23:31; Ethan McGarry, 23:32; Ronald Archibeque, 23:35; Omar Franco, 23:37; Ryan M, 23:42; Alexander Cornejo, 23:47; Anthony Tietz, 24:02.
Full race results can be viewed here: https://my.racewire.com/results/36459/43079
