A dozen high schools competed last Saturday in the 72nd annual Chino Relays track and field meet at Chino High School, one of the oldest track meets in Southern California.

Chino Hills finished second in the boys and girls standings, Chino High took fourth in the girls’ meet and fifth in boys; and Ontario Christian placed seventh in girls and 10th in boys.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.