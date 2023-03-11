A dozen high schools competed last Saturday in the 72nd annual Chino Relays track and field meet at Chino High School, one of the oldest track meets in Southern California.
Chino Hills finished second in the boys and girls standings, Chino High took fourth in the girls’ meet and fifth in boys; and Ontario Christian placed seventh in girls and 10th in boys.
Chino Relays
results
Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario Christian teams and athletes:
Girls 400 shuttle hurdles: Taylor Garcia, Alyssah Johnson, Jamacyn Rogers, Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, first, 1:11.00.
Boys 440 shuttle hurdles: Michael Lozano, Drew McLoughlin, Joseph Bailey, Dylan Rocha, Chino Hills, first, 1:09.76; Zachary Matlock, Jaden Jones, Ricardo Enriquez, Joshua Fernandez, Chino, sixth, 1:20.52.
Girls 3,200 relay: Isabella Duarte, Alayna McGarry, Michelle Ramos, Jenna Gallegos, Chino Hills, first, 9:47.03; Natalie Herrera, Elena Rossen, Bessy Quintanilla, Isabella Kebenei, Chino, eighth, 11:53.79; Ava Nunez, Andrea Ulloa, Grace Navarro, Madyson Matlock, Chino, 10th, 13:14.81.
Boys 3,200 relay: Aiden Gomez, Evan Cota, Rylan Dinneweth, Jack Pusztai, Chino Hills, second, 8:37.33; Jordan Diaz, Cruz Lopez, Edsel Maldonado, Daniel Gamez, Chino, 13th, 10:18.32.
Girls 800 relay: Lady William-Mensah, Jordyn Thomas, Adaorah Okafor, Race Nunez, Chino Hills, second, 1:45.77. Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Bella Thomas, Abbey Frailing, Ontario Christian, third, 1:52.35; Micaela Mooney, Anagiselle Ramirez, Breanna Barragan, Grace Sanchez, Chino, 10th, 2:00.97; Aydee Corbera, Aleah Rollyson, Valerie Esquivel, Jayla Harris, Chino, 14th, 2:16.37.
Boys 800 relay: Donnie Parish, Matthew Racelis, Darien Edney, Joseph Bailey, Chino Hills, first, 1:31.69; Ricardo Enriquez, Nathan Blanco, Jake Berg, Carlos Fernandez, Chino, 11th, 1:41.99; Brandon Rogers, Kristopher Campbell, Aiden Burns, Cameron Gayton, Ontario Christian, ninth, 1:40.73; Chino “B” team, 16th, 1:50.60.
Girls 800 sprint medley: Bella Thomas, Karlee Myers, Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Diener, Ontario Christian, first, 1:57.49; Jamacyn Rogers, Alyssah Johnson, Taylor Garcia, Kyra Phaychanpheng, Chino Hills, second, 1:58.68; Aubrey Layton, Candyss Millan, Payton Montes, Grace Sanchez, Chino, fifth, 2:01.79; Madelynn De Corte, Noelle Pelfrey, Abbey Frailing, Kylie Unterkofler, Ontario Christian, eighth, 2:03.88;
Boys 800 spring medley: Cozmo Gallegos, Daniel Gordon, Jake Berg, Zachary Matlock, Chino, second, 1:41.87; Michael Lozano, Isaiah Garcia, Drew McLoughlin, Andy Wang, Chino Hills, fifth, 1:45.83; Kristopher Campbell, Aiden Burns, Brody Jerrold, Cameron Gayton, Ontario Christian, 10th, 1:48.32; Isaiah Buffong, Jose Arroyo, Christian Rogers, Matthew Croulet, Ontario Christian, 12th, 1:50.01.
Girls 6,400 relay: Jasmine Brandyberry, Megan Chiotti, Melanie Ramos, Ella Mobarak-Alcaraz, second, 23:42.19; Bessy Quintanilla, Natalie Herrera, Grace Navarro, Ava Nunez, Chino, seventh, 28:09.16.
Girls 1,600 sprint medley: Jordyn Thomas, Adaorah Okafor, Race Nunez, Lady William-Mensah, Chino Hills, first, 4:20.57; Mikani Telles, Natalie Lieb, Alexis Wachowski, Elena Rossen, Chino, second, 4:29.81; Bella Thomas, Karlee Myers, Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Diener, Ontario Christian, fourth, 4:44.08; Noelle Pelfrey, Madelynn De Corte, Kylie Unterfofler, Keegan Corley, Ontario Christian, fifth, 4:48.89.
Boys 1,600 sprint medley: Jack Molina, Nolan McKnight, Ethan Santos, Austin Drown, Ontario Christian, fourth, 4:01.91; Darien Edney, Matthew Racelis, Drew McLoughlin, Evan Cota, Chino Hills, fifth, 4:01.98; Nathan Blanco, Jake Berg, Matthew Britten, Jordan Diaz, Chino, sixth, 4:09.22; Isaiah Buffong, Jose Arroyo, Christian Rogers, Miguel Gramillo, Ontario Christian, ninth, 4:16.67.
Boys 6,400 relay: Hunter Gillespie, Efrain Delgadillo, Max Stone, Ethan McGarry, Chino Hills, fifth, 20:24.94; Joshua Fernandez, Edsel Maldonado, Dylan De Leon, Cruz Lopez, Chino, eighth, 21:53.98.
Girls 400 relay: Lady William-Mensah, Adaorah Okafor, Isabella Duarte, Jordyn Thomas, Chino Hills, second, 48.02; Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Kylie Unterkofler, Bella Thomas, Ontario Christian, fifth, 52.22; Mikani Telles, Candyss Millan, Aubrey Layton, Natalie Lieb, Chino, 10th, 54.15; Aydee Corbera, Jayla Harris, Aleah Rollyson, Sarah Sandvik, Chino, 13th, 1:03.60.
Boys 400 relay: Donnie Parish, Darien Edney, Matthew Racelis, Isaiah Garcia, Chino Hills, first, 44.03; Zachary Matlock, Diego Ogata, Daniel Gordon, Cozmo Gallegos, Chino, seventh, 46.14; Jack Molina, Brody Jerrold, Nolan McKnight, Ethan Santos, Ontario Christian, ninth, 46.70; Chino “B” team, 12th, 48.50.
Girls 4000 distance relay: Alayna McGarry, Isabella Duarte, Michelle Ramos, Jenna Gallegos, Chino Hills, first, 12:47.60; Bessy Quintanilla, Andrea Ulloa, Ava Nunez, Elena Rossen, Chino, sixth, 15:35.07; Natalie Herrera, Madyson Matlock, Isabella Kebenei, Grace Navarro, Chino, eighth, 16:43.85.
Boys 4000 distance relay: Rylan Dinneweth, Evan Cota, Jack Pusztai, Aiden Gomez, Chino Hills, second, 11:18.44; Joshua Fernandez, Dylan DeLeon, Edsel Maldonado, Cruz Lopez, Chino, 13th, 14:15.70.
Girls 1,600 relay: Alyssah Johnson, Race Nunez, Taylor Garcia, Jamacyn Rogers, Chino Hills, fourth, 4:19.40; Alexis Wachowski, Payton Montes, Grace Sanchez, Elena Rossen, Chino, sixth, 4:25.98; Ava Nunez, Isabella Kebenei, Bessy Quintanilla, Natalie Herrera, Chino, 11th, 5:18.70.
Boys 1,600 relay: Drew McLoughlin, Zion Meaders, Matthew Racelis, Andy Wang, Chino Hills, fifth, 3:42.85; Jake Berg, Jaden Jones, Matthew Britten, Ricardo Enriquez, Chino, ninth, 4:07.01; Jordan Diaz, Cruz Lopez, Daniel Gamez, Dylan De Leon, Chino, 11th, 4:25.21.
Girls 400 throwers relay: Chino Hills, second, 1:03.27; Chino, third, 1:06.67.
Boys 400 throwers relay: Chino Hills, first, 49.96; Chino, third, 54.65.
Girls shot put: Alyssa Bergiadis, Chino, fifth, 27-04; Kimberly Day, Chino, fifth, 27-02; Itzel Corbera, Chino, seventh, 26-09; Mariah Bennett, Chino Hills, 10th, 26-02; Kyra Phaychenphang, Chino Hills, 11th, 26-01; Celeste Plascencia, Ontario Christian, 15th, 25-06; Melanie Cruz, Chino, 18th, 24-05.5.Lauren Nickel, Chino Hills, 19th, 23-09; Madyson Michalak, Ontario Christian, 23rd, 22-04; Jasmine Rodriguez, Ontario Christian, 32nd, 19-01; Olivia Phillips, Chino, 35th, 18-05.5; Heidi Avalos, Chino, 38th, 17-0.
Boys shot put: Tyler Poon, Chino Hills, fifth, 42-03; Harrison Cornell, Ontario Christian, seventh, 41-05; Caleb Kamphuis, Chino Hills, ninth, 39-11; Caleb Rye, Ontario Christian, 10th, 39-10; Nicholas Bergiadis, Chino, 11th, 39-02; Sawyer Bradley, Chino, 16th, 37-08; Matthew Bergiadis, Chino, 17th, 36-11; Alfredo Padilla, Chino, 19th, 34-07; Colton Poon, Chino Hills, 26th, 32-04; Luke Stamm, Chino, 32nd, 31-05; Leonardo Rendon, Ontario Christian, 35th, 28-01; Kevin Esquivel, Chino, 38th, 26-0.
Girls long jump: Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, second, 16-0; Hailey Chuang, Chino Hills, eighth, 14-02; Alexis Wachowski, Chino, 12th, 13-07; Abbey Frailing, Ontario Christian, 14th, 14-04.25; Taylor Wu, Chino Hills, 15th, 13-02; Olivia De Groot, Ontario Christian, 19th, 12-07.5; Natalie Lieb, Chino, 20th, 12-06; Emma Liu, Ontario Christian, 23rd, 11-09.5; Lily Monk, Chino, 24th, 11-09; Micaela Mooney, Chino, 27th, 11-05.
Boys long jump: Donnie Parish, Chino Hills, third, 20-02.5; Zachary Matlock, Chino, eighth, 19-02.25; Michael Lozano, Chino Hills, 15th, 18-01.5; Simon Agustin, Chino Hills, 11th, 17-08; Sebastian Alvarado, Chin, 20th, 17-05.5; Isaiah Cardenas, Chino, 27th, 15-09; Connor Dinco, Ontario Christian, 30th, 15-01.25; Jose Vasquez, Chino, 31st, 14-08.5.
Girls high jump: Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, second, 5-02; Kyra Phaychanpheng, Chino Hills, third, 4-10; Hailey Chuang, Chino Hills, ninth, 4-04; Anagiselle Ramirez, 11th, 4-0; Breanna Barragan-Ochoa, Chino, 11th, 4-0; Emma Liu, Ontario Christian, 16th, 3-10.
Boys high jump: Michael Lozano, Chino Hills, second, 6-02; Alexander Criner, Chino Hills, third, 5-06; Devin Vanvield, Chino Hills, ninth, 5-02; Ricardo Enriquez, Chino, 10th, 5-02.
Girls triple jump: Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, 35-07.5; Ava Crivelli, Chino Hills, 10th, 27-01; Olivia DeGroot, Ontario Christian, 11th, 27-0; Mariah Bennett, Chino Hills, 13th, 25-11; Emma Liu, Ontario Christian, 15th, 25-01.25.
Boys triple jump: Simon Agustin, Chino Hills, 10th, 37-03.25; Connor Dinco, Ontario Christian, 18th, 32-02; Jaden Jones, Chino, 20th, 31-03.25; Jeff Fassbinder, Chino Hills, 30-08.25.
Girls pole vault: Alexis Wachowski, Chino, third, 10-0; Payton Montes, Chino, 10th, 7-06; Andrea Ulloa, Chino, 13th, 6-06; Samantha Diener, Ontario Christian, 13th, 6-06.
Boys pole vault: Connor Dinco, Ontario Christian, fourth, 9-06; Rudy Rocha, Chino, sixth, 9-0.
Girls and boys discus: results not available.
Boys final
standings
Martin Luther King 135.99; Chino Hills 102.01; Murrieta Valley 68.97; Burroughs-Ridgecrest 33.99; Chino 30.02; Orange Vista 24; Alta Loma 19; Hillcrest 17.99; Heritage 12; Ontario Christian 9; Ontario 8.99; Cathedral City 5.99.
Girls final
standings
Martin Luther King 113.96; Chino Hills 108; Murrieta Valley 47; Chino 45.03; Alta Loma 34.02; Orange Vista 27.99; Ontario Christian 27.98; Burroughs-Ridgecrest 26.99; Ontario 17; Heritage 10; Cathedral City 3.99; Hillcrest 3.
