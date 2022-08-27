Multiple athletic teams from Chino and Diamond Bar high schools will battle each other in their respective sports today (Aug. 27) during the inaugural “Rodeo Roundup” between the Cowboys and Brahmas.
All games will be played at Diamond Bar High, 21400 Pathfinder Road, east of the 57 Freeway.
Freshman football will start at 10 a.m., followed by junior varsity football at 1 p.m., girls junior varsity tennis at 2 p.m., girls varsity tennis at 3 p.m., boys junior varsity water polo at 4 p.m., girls junior varsity volleyball at 4:15 p.m., boys varsity water polo at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity volleyball at 5:30 p.m., and varsity football at 7 p.m.
