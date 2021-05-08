Chino High’s Genesis Enriquez scores two of her game-high 20 points on a driving layup Tuesday afternoon to lead the Cowgirls to a 43-36 victory over Don Lugo High in a Mt. Baldy League girls’ basketball game at the Don Lugo High gym in Chino. The Cowgirls improved to 5-1 in league play and remain in second place behind league leader Montclair (5-0 in league). Don Lugo’s Reanne Reola scored 16 points for the Conquistadores, which fell to 3-2 in Mt. Baldy League games. Chino and Don Lugo will meet again at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Chino High, which is the regular season finale.
