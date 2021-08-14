It was an impressive debut for Chino Hills High graduate LiAngelo Ball.
Ball scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, and recorded two steals, two rebounds and two assists in his debut with the Charlotte Hornets at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The middle brother of NBA players Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo was named to the Hornets’ Summer League team a few days prior to Sunday’s opener against the Portland Trailblazers at Cox Arena on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.
Portland won 93-86, but Ball showed his shooting skills, knocking down five of his eight 3-point attempts, and finished 5 of 10 shooting overall.
The 22-year-old connected on his first shot attempt at the 9:49 mark of the second quarter, a 3-pointer from the top of the key, before hitting four 3-pointers in the second half. Among those turned into a four-point play when he made a shot and was fouled late in the fourth quarter.
Charlotte will play the Toronto Raptors at 4 p.m. today (Aug. 14) at Cox Arena and will be shown live on NBA TV.
The NBA Summer League will wrap up Monday, Aug. 16 and Tuesday, Aug. 17. Game schedules have not been announced. The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Ball graduated from Chino Hills High in 2017 and was the Huskies’ leading scorer in all four of his varsity seasons, including the 2015-16 season when Chino Hills won the national championship with a 35-0 record.
Lonzo Ball, who last week signed a four-year $85 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, and LaMelo Ball, the current NBA Rookie of the Year with the Charlotte Hornets, were members of the undefeated team along with Onyeka Okongwu, a member of the Atlanta Hawks.
