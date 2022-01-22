Longtime high school coach Rick Finch was named varsity head football at Don Lugo High School, athletic director James Donoho said this week.
Coach Finch, a counselor at Don Lugo High since 2013, has served as Don Lugo head freshman football coach for the past six seasons and has been in the Don Lugo football program in other capacities for a total of eight years.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity to coach the Don Lugo varsity football team,” Coach Finch said. “We have a lot of good, young talent here at Don Lugo, and look forward to rebounding from a tough year last season.”
Don Lugo finished 1-9 in 2021, and lost the Milk Can Game, 49-0, to Chino High, snapping a five-game winning streak in the series.
Coach Finch is taking over for Greg Gano, who was hired in 2015. Coach Gano missed multiple games last season because of health issues.
Coach Finch has coached high school football and baseball for 35 years, including 27 years at La Mirada High School and eight years as an assistant with the Don Lugo varsity baseball team.
“There is a lot of excitement and anticipation from our kids and coach staff for the upcoming season,” Coach Finch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.