The Chino American Little League Dodgers won the 2022 Major Division Championship with an overall record of 16-2.  Pictured are Chris Ruiz, Jayden Burgos, Daniel Taitano, Samuel Murphy, (bottom) Ayden Roman, Matthew Quiroz, Brayden Davis, Jayden Willemse, Jeremy Luna, Gabriel Ruiz, Jacob Santos, Enrique Rios.  Manager Rafael Ruiz and Coaches: Isaac Ruiz, Anthony Quiroz, Tim Willemse, Ernie Rios.

