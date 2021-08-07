Don Lugo High graduate Diana Taurasi and the U.S. Women’s basketball team are one win away winning another gold medal.
The U.S. defeated Serbia, 79-59, Friday in Tokyo in the semifinals to earn a spot in tonight’s (Aug. 7) gold-medal game againstJapan, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time.
A win will give the U.S. its seventh straight women’s basketball gold medal and will extend their winning streak to 55 games in Olympic competition.
The U.S. has won gold in every Olympics since the 1996 games in Atlanta, and last suffered a defeat on Aug. 5, 1992 in a 79-73 loss to the Soviet Union in the semifinals of the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.
Taurasi, a 2000 Don Lugo graduate and four-time Olympic gold medalist in women’s basketball, could become one of two players to win five Olympic gold medals in the sport with a U.S. victory tonight.
Sue Bird, who like Taurasi played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, is the other.
Taurasi scored played 13 minutes in Friday’s semifinal, recording four assists and two rebounds with zero points on 0 of 3 shooting.
Brittney Griner scored 15 points and Chelsea Gray had 14 points for the U.S.
The U.S. finished 3-0 in Group B pool play during the Tokyo Olympics with wins over Nigeria, Japan and France and defeated Australia in the quarterfinals.
U.S. game results
United States 79, Australia 55
Taurasi scored four points, and had five rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes Wednesday and Brianna Stewart scored a game-high 23 points to lead the U.S. to a win over Australia in the quarterfinals. Brittney Griner scored 15 points and A’Ja Wilson added 10 points.
United States 93, France 82
Wilson finished 9 of 12 shooting and scored 22 points and Stewart added 17 points in the U.S. win over France. Taurasi played only 11 minutes, finishing 1 of 2 shooting with three points and two assists. Griner scored 11 points for the U.S., which shot 56.5 percent from the field, which included nine 3-pointers.
USA 86, Japan 69
The U.S. trailed Japan, 30-28, at the end of the first quarter but outscored the host 58-39 the rest of the way to earn the 17-point victory. Taurasi played 21 minutes, finishing with 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting and recorded three assists. A’Ja Wilson led the U.S. with 20 points and Brianna Stewart and Brittney Griner scored 15 points apiece.
USA 81, Nigeria 72
Taurasi was among three U.S. players scoring in double figures, finishing with 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 of 5 from the 3-point line.
She had two rebounds and three turnovers and was 2 for 2 from the free throw line.
A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 19 points and Brittney Griner scored 13 for the U.S.
Sylvia Fowles scored nine points and Jewell Loyd had eight points off the bench for the U.S.
