8-9-10 Division

Homer Briggs Park

2099 S. Oaks Ave., 

Ontario

Today (July 2)

Championship game: Ontario Western vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.

Previous scores

June 18

Ontario Western 25, Chino American 9; Upland American 28, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino National 17, Montclair 7; Upland National 13, Upland Foothill 3. 

June 20 

Upland National 18, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino American 12, Montclair 7. 

June 21 

Upland Foothill 33, Upland American 24

June 22 

Chino American 11, Chino National 8 

June 23 

Upland National 8, Upland American 2; Ontario Western 17, Montclair 1. 

June 24 

Ontario Western 19, Chino National 13; Upland Foothill 11, Ontario Mountain View 8. 

June 27 

Semifinals: Ontario Western 9, Upland Foothill 5; Upland National 15, Chino American 0. 

9-10-11 Division

Citrus Park

(located on Eighth Street between Euclid and Mountain avenues, Upland)

June 30 

Championship game: Upland American vs. Chino American. Result not available by Champion press time. 

Previous scores

June 18

Upland Foothill 5, Upland National 4; Upland American 29, Ontario Eastern 0.  

June 20 

Upland American 11, Upland Foothill 6; Chino American 33, Ontario Eastern 0.  

June 22 

Chino American 3, Upland American 2.  

June 23 

Upland Foothill 28, Ontario Eastern 0; Upland National 3, Chino American 2 

June 25 

Upland American 4, Upland National 1; Chino American 10, Upland Foothill 4. 

Major Division

Ayala Park

14225 Central Ave., Chino

Tuesday, July 5

Championship game, teams to be announced, 6 p.m.

Previous scores

June 18

Canyon Hills 4, Chino National 3; Upland Foothill 9, Chino American 3; Upland National defeats Montclair, forfeit; Upland American 15, Ontario Western 5. 

June 20 

Chino American 4, Ontario Mountain View 3; Upland National 15, Ontario Eastern 0. 

June 21 

Canyon Hills 42, Montclair 0; Upland American 5, Upland Foothill 0. 

June 22 

Ontario Western 17, Ontario Mountain View 5. 

June 23 

Upland American, Chino American 1; Chino National 7, Upland National 3. 

June 25 

Chino National 16, Ontario Eastern 2; Upland National 8, Canyon Hills 7; Upland Foothill 15, Ontario Western 4; Upland American 7, Ontario Mountain View 0. 

June 27 

Chino National 12, Montclair 2; Chino American 11, Ontario Western 10. 

June 28 

Canyon Hills 23, Ontario Eastern 0; Upland Foothill 17, Ontario Mountain View 1. 

June 30 

Semifinal games: Canyon Hills vs. Upland Foothill and Chino National vs. Upland American. Results not available by Champion press time.  

Intermediate Division

Hawkins Field

701 E. Eighth St., Upland

Previous scores

June 18

Upland National 13, Upland Foothill 3; Chino National defeats Chino American, forfeit.

June 19

Upland National 14, Chino American 0; Chino National 8, Upland Foothill 1.

June 21 

Upland National 11, Chino National 3; Upland Foothill 18, Chino American 7.  

June 24 

Championship game: Upland National 9, Chino National 8. 

Junior Division

Memorial Park, South

1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland

Today (July 2)

Montclair vs. Ontario Eastern, noon; Upland National vs. Chino American, 3:30 p.m..

Thursday, July 7

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Previous scores

June 20 

Chino American 18, Ontario Western 8. 

June 21 

Montclair 36, Canyon Hills 2. 

June 22 

Montclair 3, Chino National 2

June 23 

Upland National 27, Canyon Hills 2; Ontario Eastern 27, Ontario Mountain View 0. 

June 25 

Ontario Eastern 16, Ontario Western 10; Chino American 25, Ontario Mountain View 15; Upland National 14, Chino National 0. 

June 27 

Ontario Western 20, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino National 14, Canyon Hills 5. 

June 29 

Upland National 11, Montclair 1; Ontario Eastern 17, Chino American 2. 

Senior Division

Memorial Park, South

1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland

June 20 

Upland National 11, Chino Hills 1. 

June 21 

Chino National 16, Chino Hills 1. 

June 25 

Championship game: Upland National 11, Chino National 9. 

 

