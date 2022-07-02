8-9-10 Division
Homer Briggs Park
2099 S. Oaks Ave.,
Ontario
Today (July 2)
Championship game: Ontario Western vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.
Previous scores
June 18
Ontario Western 25, Chino American 9; Upland American 28, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino National 17, Montclair 7; Upland National 13, Upland Foothill 3.
June 20
Upland National 18, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino American 12, Montclair 7.
June 21
Upland Foothill 33, Upland American 24
June 22
Chino American 11, Chino National 8
June 23
Upland National 8, Upland American 2; Ontario Western 17, Montclair 1.
June 24
Ontario Western 19, Chino National 13; Upland Foothill 11, Ontario Mountain View 8.
June 27
Semifinals: Ontario Western 9, Upland Foothill 5; Upland National 15, Chino American 0.
9-10-11 Division
Citrus Park
(located on Eighth Street between Euclid and Mountain avenues, Upland)
June 30
Championship game: Upland American vs. Chino American. Result not available by Champion press time.
Previous scores
June 18
Upland Foothill 5, Upland National 4; Upland American 29, Ontario Eastern 0.
June 20
Upland American 11, Upland Foothill 6; Chino American 33, Ontario Eastern 0.
June 22
Chino American 3, Upland American 2.
June 23
Upland Foothill 28, Ontario Eastern 0; Upland National 3, Chino American 2
June 25
Upland American 4, Upland National 1; Chino American 10, Upland Foothill 4.
Major Division
Ayala Park
14225 Central Ave., Chino
Tuesday, July 5
Championship game, teams to be announced, 6 p.m.
Previous scores
June 18
Canyon Hills 4, Chino National 3; Upland Foothill 9, Chino American 3; Upland National defeats Montclair, forfeit; Upland American 15, Ontario Western 5.
June 20
Chino American 4, Ontario Mountain View 3; Upland National 15, Ontario Eastern 0.
June 21
Canyon Hills 42, Montclair 0; Upland American 5, Upland Foothill 0.
June 22
Ontario Western 17, Ontario Mountain View 5.
June 23
Upland American, Chino American 1; Chino National 7, Upland National 3.
June 25
Chino National 16, Ontario Eastern 2; Upland National 8, Canyon Hills 7; Upland Foothill 15, Ontario Western 4; Upland American 7, Ontario Mountain View 0.
June 27
Chino National 12, Montclair 2; Chino American 11, Ontario Western 10.
June 28
Canyon Hills 23, Ontario Eastern 0; Upland Foothill 17, Ontario Mountain View 1.
June 30
Semifinal games: Canyon Hills vs. Upland Foothill and Chino National vs. Upland American. Results not available by Champion press time.
Intermediate Division
Hawkins Field
701 E. Eighth St., Upland
Previous scores
June 18
Upland National 13, Upland Foothill 3; Chino National defeats Chino American, forfeit.
June 19
Upland National 14, Chino American 0; Chino National 8, Upland Foothill 1.
June 21
Upland National 11, Chino National 3; Upland Foothill 18, Chino American 7.
June 24
Championship game: Upland National 9, Chino National 8.
Junior Division
Memorial Park, South
1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland
Today (July 2)
Montclair vs. Ontario Eastern, noon; Upland National vs. Chino American, 3:30 p.m..
Thursday, July 7
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Previous scores
June 20
Chino American 18, Ontario Western 8.
June 21
Montclair 36, Canyon Hills 2.
June 22
Montclair 3, Chino National 2
June 23
Upland National 27, Canyon Hills 2; Ontario Eastern 27, Ontario Mountain View 0.
June 25
Ontario Eastern 16, Ontario Western 10; Chino American 25, Ontario Mountain View 15; Upland National 14, Chino National 0.
June 27
Ontario Western 20, Ontario Mountain View 5; Chino National 14, Canyon Hills 5.
June 29
Upland National 11, Montclair 1; Ontario Eastern 17, Chino American 2.
Senior Division
Memorial Park, South
1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland
June 20
Upland National 11, Chino Hills 1.
June 21
Chino National 16, Chino Hills 1.
June 25
Championship game: Upland National 11, Chino National 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.