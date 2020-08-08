Participation in high school sports in California is at an all-time high for the eighth straight year, according to CIF State officials.
More than 815,300 student-athletes participate in at least one sport, but all athletes are currently away from their teams because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sports are expected to begin in December and January, the CIF announced last month. “We are encouraged to see steady growth in education-based athletics,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “The CIF looks forard to continuing this trend and will remain focused on its goals of expanding participation opportunities for girls as well as providing addtional opportunities for all students at our member schools.”
Football remains the most populous sport among boys, but saw a decrease in the number of players for the sixth straight year.
There were 103,725 players in 2015, 100,205 in 2016, 97,079 in 2017, 94,286 in 2018, 91,305 in 2019 and 89,756 in 2020, CIF numbers show.
Track and field comes in second in boys’ sports with 57,302, soccer is third with 55,036, basketball is fourth with 47,675 and baseball is fifth with 45,132. Rounding out the top 10 is cross country (31,902), volleyball (23,556), wrestling (22,623), swimming and diving (22,214) and tennis (18,956).
Numbers show track and field had a 3.55 percent increase from last year.
Soccer remains the top girls’ sport for the fifth straight year with 48,647 athletes.
Volleyball is second with 46,495 athletes, followed by track and field (45,318), basketball (34,368), softball (32,502), swimming and diving (29.736), cross country (24,010), tennis (23,910), water polo (16,237) and lacrosse (10,737).
More than 1,600 schools are members of the California Interscholastic Federation, and include Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools.
The 2020-21 season will begin later this year with boys and girls cross country, boys and girls volleyball, football, boys and girls water polo playing as fall sports between December and April.
Baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls golf, boys and girls soccer, softball, boys and girls swimming and diving, boys and girls tennis, track and field and boys and girls wrestling taking place between March and June.
