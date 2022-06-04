Ayala High graduate and former UCLA women’s basketball player Rhema Gardner was named director of women’s basketball operations for the University of California-Santa Barbara, the school announced May 25.
Gardner, a 2010 Ayala graduate, played 78 games for UCLA from 2010 to 2013 and graduated with a degree in sociology in 2015.
She previously served as director of basketball operations at Montana State University.
