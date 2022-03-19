Ayala High’s boys and girls swim teams won 109-50 and 120-50, respectively, over Alta Loma High in a nonleague meet Wednesday afternoon at the Ayala High pool.
The Bulldogs will compete today (March 19) at the Mt. SAC Invitational in Walnut. Races begin at 3 p.m.
Ayala event winners from Wednesday’s meet are: Victoria Villareal, Charli Sunahara, Emily Wooden, Riley Ogilvie, girls 200 medley relay, 1:55.75; Luke Pedroche, Arthur Lin, Zachary Chang, Luke Fulkerson, boys 200 medley relay, 1:47.51; Victoria Villareal, girls 200 free, 2:00.03; Daniel Benson, boys 200 free, 1:57.56;
Riley Ogilvie, girls 200 IM, 2:23.84; Luke Pedroche, boys 200 IM, 2:08.46; Emily Wooden, girls 50 free, 25.66; Luke Fulkerson, boys 50 free, 23.68; Charli Sunahara, girls 100 fly, 59.64; Zachary Chang, boys 100 fly, 59.20; Emily Wooden, girls 100 free, 56.37;
Luke Fulkerson, boys 100 free, 53.41; Sophia Pearson, girls 500 free, 5:40.20; Arthur Lin, boys 500 free, 5:00.87; Victoria Villareal, girls 100 back, 1:00.44; Luke Pedroche, boys 100 back, 57.72;
Charli Sunahara, girls 100 breast, 1:12.06; Arthur Lin, boys 100 breast, 1:07.20; Clare Baty, Sydnee Rich, Anna Li, Sophia Pearson, girls 400 free, 4:15.43; Luke Pedroche, Zachary Chang, Arthur Lin, Luke Fulkerson, boys 400 free, 3:34.82.
Junior varsity scores
Boys: Ayala 138, Alta Loma 25.
Girls: Ayala 85, Alta Loma 67.
