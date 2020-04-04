The Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high school football teams announced their 2020 season schedules, which include the dates for the annual Battle for the Bone Game between Ayala and Chino Hills and the 41st Milk Can Game pitting Don Lugo against Chino High.
All games are currently scheduled for 7 p.m. Fridays, but dates of games could be changed to Thursdays or Saturdays because of the ongoing shortage of CIF-Southern Section sanctioned referees or if there any lingering effects from the current coronavirus pandemic.
This year, Ayala will compete in a four-team league with Bonita, Charter Oak and Alta Loma high schools; Chino will compete in a four-team league with Covina, Rowland and Pomona; Chino Hills will compete in five-team league with Upland, Rancho Cucamonga, Etiwanda and Damien; and Don Lugo will compete in a four-team league with Claremont, Chaffey and West Covina.
Ontario Christian will compete in the Ambassador League with Desert Christian Academy, Arrowhead Christian, Linfield Christian, Western Christian and Aquinas.
Football schedules for the 2020 season:
Ayala High
•Friday, Aug. 21 at Chino Hills (Battle for the Bone Game)
•Friday, Aug. 28 vs. LOS ALTOS
•Friday, Sept. 4 at Diamond Ranch (Pomona)
•Friday, Sept. 11 at Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga)
•Friday, Sept. 18 vs. TUSTIN
•Friday, Sept. 25 vs. BREA OLINDA
•Friday, Oct. 2 vs. GLENDORA
•Friday, Oct. 16 at Bonita (La Verne)
•Friday, Oct. 23 vs. CHARTER OAK
•Friday, Oct. 30 at Alta LOMA
Chino High
•Friday, Aug. 21 at Western (Anaheim)
•Friday, Aug. 28 vs. DIAMOND BAR
•Friday, Sept. 4 at Artesia
•Friday, Sept. 11 at West Covina
•Friday, Sept. 18 vs. DON LUGO (Milk Can Game)
•Friday, Sept. 25 vs. LAGUNA BEACH
•Friday, Oct. 9 at Walnut
•Friday, Oct. 16 vs. COVINA
•Friday, Oct. 23 vs. ROWLAND
•Friday, Oct. 30 at Pomona
Chino Hills High
•Friday, Aug. 21 vs. AYALA (Battle for the Bone Game)
•Friday, Aug. 28 at Diamond Ranch (Pomona)
•Friday, Sept. 4 vs. CORONA
•Friday, Sept. 11 vs. BISHOP AMAT
•Friday, Sept. 18 at Yorba Linda
•Friday, Oct. 2 vs. UPLAND
•Friday, Oct. 9 at Rancho Cucamonga
•Friday, Oct. 16 at Etiwanda
•Friday, Oct. 23 vs. DAMIEN
•Friday, Oct. 30 vs. CARSON
Don Lugo High
•Friday, Aug. 21 vs. EL RANCHO
•Friday, Aug. 28 vs. ALTA LOMA
•Friday, Sept. 4 vs. TUSTIN
•Friday, Sept. 18 at Chino (Milk Can Game)
•Friday, Sept. 25 at California (Whittier)
•Friday, Oct. 2 at San Dimas
•Friday, Oct. 9 at South Hills (West Covina)
•Friday, Oct. 16 vs. CLAREMONT
•Friday, Oct. 23 at Chaffey (Ontario)
•Friday, Oct. 30 vs. WEST COVINA
Ontario Christian High
Friday, Aug. 21 at Santa Fe (Santa Fe Springs)
Friday, Aug. 28 at Temescal Canyon (Lake Elsinore)
Friday, Sept. 4 vs. SADDLEBACK VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Friday, Sept. 11 at Rancho Christian (Temecula)
Friday, Sept. 18 vs. VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Friday, Oct. 2 vs. DESERT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Friday, Oct. 9 at Arrowhead Christian (Redlands)
Friday, Oct. 16 at Linfield Christian
Friday, Oct. 23 vs. WESTERN CHRISTIAN
Friday, Oct. 30 vs. AQUINAS
