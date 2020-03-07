The Ayala High baseball team won the Loara Tournament and the Don Lugo High baseball team captured its Don Lugo Preseason Tournament with wins last Saturday in the championship games.
Ayala (7-0 this season) defeated La Mirada, 6-3, at Glover Stadium in Anaheim to finish the Loara Tournament with a 5-0 record.
Mateo Matthews had a triple and two RBIs, Cole Koniarsky finished with a hit and two RBIs and Ty Borgogno and Sean McLeod had two hits apiece for Ayala against La Mirada.
During the tournament, Ayala also defeated Bishop Amat, 2-1 in eight innings; Lakewood, 7-1; San Clemente, 6-3; and Canyon, 4-0.
Sophomore Andres Pasillas was named Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.
Ayala High will travel to Valencia High, 27801 N. Dickason Drive in Valencia, for a nonleague game today (March 7). First pitch is 11 a.m.
Don Lugo High won its tournament title with a 2-1 win over Upland High at the Don Lugo stadium.
The Conquistadores erased a 1-0 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including an RBI single from senior David Vizcaino.
Vizcaino tossed a complete-game five hitter, struck out 12 and did not allow a walk against Upland.
With the win, Don Lugo improved to 5-1-1 this season.
Don Lugo opened the tournament with an 8-7 win over Excelsior Charter, then tied Chino Hills, 1-1, but Don Lugo won tiebreaker on total bases, 25-21.
The Conquistadores followed with an 12-1 win over Mayfair and a 5-2 win over Hillcrest before beating Upland in the title game.
Don Lugo will next play at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 against Ontario High in a Mt. Baldy League game.
