Football
(Chino Hills High athletes only)
First team: Hunter Corbin, Colin Corbin, Jonah Train, Jackson Nickel, Zane Poulter, Kade Musser,
Second team: Trevor Sousa, Jadon Van Voorhis, Daniel Cletcher, Ian Bateman, Bobby Johnson, Keitrick Charles.
Honorable mention: Tyrese Boss, Jermar Jackson, Chris Akpamgbo, William Davis, Jacob Brooks, Jacob Espinosa, Gagneet Sidhu, Jake Laurent.
Girls volleyball
Most Valuable Player: Brooke McKee, Upland.
First team: Chino Hills’ Paige Gutowski and Tehya Chadwick; Etiwanda’s Iye Okolo and Brooke Hansen; Los Osos’ Haedyn Heyes and Cheyanne Ybanez; Rancho Cucamonga’s Savana Styles and Brianna Brewer; St. Lucy’s Sarah Valdivia-Guerra Upland’s Madison Robertson, Riley Contreras and Erin McNeil.
Second team: Chino Hills’ Taryn Saunders and Malena The’; Etiwanda’s Cydney Fernandez; Los Osos’ Malia Kirton and Maddie Carlson; Rancho Cucamonga’s Andrea Brewer and Ayssa Bishop; St. Lucy’s Sophia Padilla; Upland’s Samantha Parks, Addison Contreras and Chloe Robertson.
Boys water polo
Co-Most Valuable Players: Los Osos’ Jackson Frye and Logan Puhl.
First team: Chino Hills’ JT Yaroma; Damien’s Collin White and John Winters; Etiwanda’s Tanner Dow; Los Osos’ Logan Berzins, Ethan Villanueva and Jacob Hackbarth; Rancho Cucamonga’s George Mikhail and Landon Cooke.
Second team: Chino Hills’ Zack Ewing; Damien’s Brady Kopperud and Jamie Salazar; Etiwanda’s David Quinn; Los Osos’ Nicolas Flores, Noah Carreon and Chase Roberts; Rancho Cucamonga’s Logan Haberle and Ryan LeBrun; Upland’s Steve Carlton.
