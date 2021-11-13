Chino Hills High quarterback Bobby Johnson ran for two touchdowns and Kade Musser intercepted a pass with 1:25 left in the game Nov. 5 to lift the Huskies to a 17-7 win over undefeated St. Genevieve High in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 first-round game.
The Huskies (7-5) played Summit (9-2) Friday night after Champion press time in a second-round game with the winner taking on La Habra or Valencia in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 19.
The championship game is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Huskies scored 17 unanswered points against St. Genevieve, which took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Johnson scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter and added a 22-yard score in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.