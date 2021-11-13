Chino Pop Warner golf Nov. 26 A four-man scramble golf tournament with proceeds benefitting Chino Pop Warner youth football will be held at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills. Cost is $145 per player. Cash prizes will be awarded, including $800 for first place. For information or to register, send a text to (909) 573-2599. Turkey Shoot Nov. 27-28 A two-day adult basketball Turkey Shoot tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 27 and Sunday, Nov. 28 at the Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Cost is $210. Non-Chino residents will pay an additional $10. Players must be at least 18 years old. Information: (909) 334-3260.