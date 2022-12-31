Boys basketball
Knight Time Classic
Chino and Ontario Christian high scores from this week’s tournament at Ontario Christian High School, which concluded Thursday after Champion press time:
Chino played Ontario Christian for tournament title Thursday after Champion press time. Photos of Thursday game are posted at championnewspapers.com.
Chino High: Chino 82, United Christian Academy 53; Chino 60, Rowland 43; Chino 63, Brea Olinda 55.
Ontario Christian: Ontario Christian 96, Baldwin Park 38; Ontario Christian 75, Patriot 41; Ontario Christian 63, Chaffey 39.
Torrey Pines Holiday Classic
Ayala High scores from this week’s tournament, which conclude Friday after Champion press time: Ayala 53, Poway 45; Warren 65, Ayala 63.
The Classic at Damien
Chino Hills High scores from this week’s tournament at Damien High School in La Verne, which concluded Friday after Champion press time: Chino Hills 89, Vallivue (Idaho) 49; Chino Hills 66, Northview 46; Glendora 73, Chino Hills 65.
Chino Hills played Charter Oak in the Iron Division third-place game Thursday after Champion press time.
Wilson Tournament
Don Lugo High reported scores from this week’s tournament in Hacienda Heights: Cathedral 83, Don Lugo 64; Troy 57, Don Lugo 32; Burroughs 67, Don Lugo 58.
Palomares League
Colony 73,
Ayala 58
Colony opened the Palomares League season Dec. 15 with a 15-point win over the Bulldogs. Emilio Varner scored 19 points to lead Ayala. Denzel Hines scored 19 points, Jaidyn Simpson had 15 points, Sartaj Singh finished with 14 points and Joseph Riggins chipped in with 12 points for Colony.
Girls basketball
Knight Time Classic
Don Lugo and Ontario Christian scores from this week’s tournament at Ontario Christian High School, which concluded Thursday night after Champion press time: Ontario Christian 96, Don Lugo 24; Ontario Christian 78, Cajon 42; Sonora 73, Don Lugo 13; Cajon 56, Don Lugo 14; Ontario Christian 74, Sonora 38.
Ontario Christian played Moreno Valley Thursday night in the tournament championship game after Champion press time. Photos of Thursday’s game can be viewed at championnewspapers.com.
Best of the West
Tournament
Ayala High scores from its Ayala Best of the West Tournament: Mater Dei 82, Ayala 21; Ayala 55, Duarte 39; St. Paul 64, Ayala 56.
So Cal Holiday Prep
Chino Hills High scores from this week’s tournament at Westview High in Los Angeles: Chino Hills 62, Tesoro 61; Chino Hills 61, San Marcos 43.
Girls soccer
Ontario Christian
Christmas Classic
Chino and Ontario Christian reported scores from this week’s tournament at Ontario Christian High School: Ontario Christian 6, Kaiser 0; Ontario Christian 1, Louisville 0; Valley Christian 2, Chino 0; Aquinas 4, Chino 2; Ontario Christian 2, Cabrillo 0. Ontario Christian played Bishop Amat Thursday in the title game after Champion press time.
Boys soccer
Ontario Christian
Christmas Classic
Ontario Christian scores from this week’s tournament at Ontario Christian High: Grand Terrace 2, Ontario Christian 1; Ontario Christian 1, San Dimas 0; Grand Terrace 2, Ontario Christian 1.
