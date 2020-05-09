Seven senior-class high school baseball players were honored by the California Baseball Coaches Association with All-CIF Southern Section status or All-State Seniors for Outstanding Leadership for the 2020 season.
Players in all seven CIF-Southern Section divisions earned the award.
Ayala High’s Sean McLeod earned Division 1 status, Don Lugo High’s David Vizcaino and Ontario Christian High’s Nolan Jorgenson earned Division 3 honors and Chino High’s Ulises Perez was named a Division 5 honoree.
Ayala’s Nick Zolferino, Don Lugo’s Connor Burns and Ontario Christian’s Ryan Mendez were named All-State Seniors for Outstanding Leadership.
Ayala High finished the shortened season with a 9-0 record and was ranked No. 3 in the state and seventh nationally by maxpreps.
Chino High went 5-5 overall, 0-2 in the Mt. Baldy League under first-year head coach Gary Libby.
Chino Hills High went 4-1-1 under first-year head coach Joey Verplancke and Don Lugo was 6-1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Mt. Baldy League.
Ontario Christian started the season at 0-4 before winning its last four games to finish 4-4.
