Knights survive hectic finish to defeat Schurr, 66-65, to advance to Div. 3A semis

Ontario Christian High head basketball coach Mike Fischer was livid.
Seconds after sophomore Marquis Bradley connected on a contested go-ahead 3-point shot from the corner to give the Knights a 64-63 lead, and after Alex Yang was fouled when he intercepted Schurr’s inbounds pass, nearly 20 Ontario Christian students rushed the court in celebration, thinking the Knights won Tuesday night.
There was a problem, however—time was still on the clock.
Ontario Christian was accessed a technical foul, which gave Schurr a pair of free throws and possession of the ball after Yang got a chance to shoot his foul shots.
Coach Fischer went to midcourt during the stoppage in play, berated those fans, who then retreated to their seats.
Yang connected on both of his shots to give the Knights a 66-63 lead before Schurr hits both of their shots to trail 66-65 with a chance to win the game with 0.7 seconds remaining.
Fortunately for Ontario Christian, Schurr’s game-winning attempt fell short, sending the Knights to Friday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 3A semifinals at Oakwood in Los Angeles, which was played after Champion press time. Despite the win, Coach Fischer left the court visibly angry.
Bradley finished with a game-high 29 points, including six 3-pointers, and Cole Jones and Yang each finished with 11 points for Ontario Christian.
Jones finished with 10 rebounds and six assists.
The CIF-Southern Section Div. 3A championship is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.