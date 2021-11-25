If there was ever a phrase to describe the 2021 Chino Hills High School girls’ volleyball team, it would be “never give up.”
The Huskies, the fourth-place team from the Baseline League, captured the CIF State Division 3 title last Saturday in a 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 victory over Carondelet of Concord at Santiago Canyon College in Orange.
It was Chino Hills High’s first state championship in the sport.
In the third set against Carondelet, Chino Hills scored the final six points after trailing 24-20 to win the title.
“These girls are the heartbeat, and they are the heart of the area,” Huskies head coach Joe Schnake said. “I’m really proud of these girls.”
Tehya Chadwick finished with a game-high 16 kills, Malena The’ added 14 kills, Paige Gutowski had a team-high 13 digs and Eryn Lim recorded 19 assists and nine digs for the Huskies, who finished the season at 23-15.
This season, the Huskies earned an at-large berth into the CIF-Southern Section playoffs, advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship game and were two sets down in their CIF State South Region semifinal at No. 1-ranked Otay Ranch in Chula Vista before rallying for a five-set win to keep their season alive.
In their last two state playoff games, Chino Hills swept Mayfield and Carondelet.
Playoff victories
CIF-SS Division 5
Chino Hills defeated Gabrielino 3-0; Laguna Hills, 3-0; Warren, 3-0; Mayfield, 3-1; lost to Torrance, 3-2, in division title game.
CIF State Division 3
Chino Hillsdefeated Santa Barbara, 3-1; Torrance, 3-1, Otay Ranch, 3-2; Mayfield, 3-0; Carondelet, 3-0.
