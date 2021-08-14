The Chino and Ontario Christian high school football teams will open their 2021 seasons on the road with Thursday night games.
Both games wil kick off at 7 p.m.
Chino, the defending Sierra League champion, will travel to Western High in Anaheim. Western High is located at 501 Western Ave., about a mile and a half south of Knotts Berry Farm.
The Cowboys finished 3-2 overall, and 3-0 in league during the early 2021 five-game season.
Ontario Christian will play Crean Lutheran High at Portola High School’s stadium, 1001 Cadence in Irvine.
The Knights finished 4-0 in the early 2021 season with wins over Rim of the World, Arrowhead Christian, Linfield Christian at Western Christian.
