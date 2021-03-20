Tickets for the 41st annual Milk Can football game between the Chino and Don Lugo high school football teams will only be available to family members of players and coaches.
The Milk Can game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Chino High (5472 Park Place), will be the first between the two schools since the 2019 season.
School officials will send an email link to all Chino and Don Lugo high players and coaches for tickets, which will be limited to four tickets per link because county regulations allow only 25 percent capacity because of the coronavirus.
The email links should be emailed Monday.
Chino High holds a 24-16 overall lead in the series, but Don Lugo High has won the last four Milk Can games, including a 15-14 win in the last game on Oct. 25, 2019.
