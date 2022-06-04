Chino Hills High football will compete Saturday, July 16 at the Mission Viejo South County Passing and Lineman competition at Mission Viejo High School, 25025 Chrisanta Drive.
Twenty high school football teams from Southern California will compete, including Bishop Amat, Corona Centennial, Cathedral Catholic, Capistrano Valley, Chaparral, Inglewood, La Habra, Long Beach Millikan, Los Alamitos, Mt. Carmel, Mission Viejo, Orange, San Jacinto, Santa Margarita, Servite, Sierra Canyon, St. Bonaventure, St. Paul and Temescal Canyon.
Los Alamitos won last year’s passing tournament and Mission Viejo won the lineman competition.
The Huskies hired Keland Johnson, a former Ayala High football player, as its new head coach to replace one-season coach Mykeal Terry, who is the Chino Hills High’s athletic director.
Coach Terry said in early April he stepped down to pursue his administration credential this summer.
Chino Hills advanced as far as the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 semifinals in 2021 under Terry and finished the season with an 8-6 record.
The Huskies will open the 2022 season on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Glendora.
Other games are Friday, Aug. 26 vs. Diamond Ranch; Friday, Sept. 2 vs. JW North; Friday, Sept. 9 at Charter Oak; Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Ayala; Friday, Sept. 23 at Foothill; Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Etiwanda; Thursday, Oct. 6 at Damien; Friday, Oct. 14 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; and Friday, Oct. 21 at Upland.
