Already the winner of the Fred Haskins and Ben Hogan awards as the top collegiate golfer in the nation, Chino Hills resident Sahith Theegala made it a clean sweep by being named the NCAA Division 1 Jack Nicklaus Award winner July 8.
Theegala, a 2020 graduate at Pepperdine University, became only the fifth golfer since 2003 to win all three awards in the same season, joining Hunter Mahan (Oklahoma State, 2003); Bill Haas (Wake Forest, 2004), Ryan Moore (University of Nevada-Las Vegas, 2005); and Patrick Rodgers (Stanford, 2014).
The Diamond Bar High graduate was the top-ranked player in the nation by Golfstat and Golfweek-Saragin and an All-American honoree after leading Pepperdine to its first No. 1-ranking by the NCAA.
Theegala won two tournaments this past season, and posted a school record season-average of 69.04 per round, and had 17 of 24 rounds under par.
He recently turned pro, finishing in a tie for third at the Lone Tree Classic in his first Outlaw Tour event.
