Chino Hills resident Kiki Estrada, a former Chino Hills High softball player now at Orange Lutheran High, will compete today (July 31) at the inaugural Premier Girls’ Fastpitch Futures All-American Game at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine.
The game features the top Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 softball players from across the country.
The game will be televised live on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.
Estrada, a pitcher and first baseman, committed to the University of Arkansas women’s softball team as an eighth grader at Townsend Junior High in Chino Hills.
She led Orange Lutheran in home runs in 2021 with five and in RBIs with 19.
