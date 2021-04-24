The Ayala High football team stepped on the gas early against Chino Hills High in the 17th Battle for the Bone game, and never let up.
The Bulldogs racked up 337 offensive yards, and shut out the Huskies for the first time in a 42-0 to win its third straight trophy. It was the first time Ayala defeated Chino Hills three straight years since the Battle for the Bone game was first played in 2003.
Bulldogs senior running back Elijah Crockett put Ayala up early with a 37-yard touchdown run, and freshman quarterback Bryan Wilson scored later on a quarterback sneak to put Ayala up 14-0.
Wilson connected with Marcus Monroe on a 40-yard touchdown pass and on a 30-yard pass to Zack Sosa to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 halftime lead.
The quarterback tossed his third touchdown pass of the night on a 40-yard strike to Andrew Aguilar and Crockett punched in his second touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Wilson finished 7 of 10 passing for 173 yards and two interceptions. The Bulldogs finished the shortened 2021 season with a 5-0 record and outscored its season opponents, 156-13, which included three shutout victories.
