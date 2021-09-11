The high school cross country season officially kicked off last weekend with the Chino and Chino Hills teams competing at the Cool Breeze Invitational at the Brookside Country Club at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena and the Ayala and Don Lugo teams at the two-mile Fastback Invitaitonal in Walnut.
Results
Fastback Invitational
Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut (Two-mile course)
Ayala High School
Girls Seniors
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Jessica Cantu, 21st, 13:50.5; Madison Bravo, 22nd, 13:52.6.
Boys Seniors
Team standings: 1st out of 12 teams.
Individual results: Mason Ma, fourth, 10:18.4; Mateo Cole, 109th, 10:40.8; Dominic Ruiz, 36th, 11:24.9; Evan Seki, 46th, 11:42.6; Damien Campos, 52nd, 11:49.8; Alejandro Aparicio, 71st, 12:15.4; Aidan Ornelas, 87th, 12:41.4; Ian Facenda, 103rd, 13:05.4.
Girls Juniors
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Roxanne Ehrig, 10th, 13:05.9; Ava Cornell, 25th, 14:03.2; Angelina Sun, 86th, 17:13.6.
Boys Juniors
Team standings: 1st out of 18 teams.
Individual results: Malachi Morris, fifth, 10:31.6; Christopher Sydnor, 10th, 10:52.8; Matthew Carcamo, 12th, 10:55.1; Joshua Aguayo, 13th, 10:56.4; Joshua Arias, 30th, 11:27.6; Logan Berkley, 52nd, 11:54.3; Brayden Lazewski, 130th, 14:03.6;
Girls Sophomores
Team standings: 3rd out of seven teams.
Individual results: Emily Schott, sixth, 12:31.5; Klarissa Mente, 17th, 13:32.2; Lauren Villegas, 37th, 14:54.4; Clarisse Nikaido, 40th, 15:01.2; Valeria Cabadas, 69th, 16:06.9; Tatyana Vargas, 71st, 16:10.7; Kaitlyn Uesugi, 90th, 17:09.0; Rebecca Moon, 94th, 17:20.3.
Boys Sophomores
Team standings: 3rd out of 17 teams.
Individual results: Caleb Omelas, 12th, 11:27.3; Josh Berk, 13th, 11:28.3; Kellen Wong, 20th, 11:46.4; Yazhid Grimaldi, 44th, 12:20.0; Khalid Ibrahim, 88th, 13:23.8; Alexiey Casas, 107th, 14:07.2; Joaquin Ornelas, 125th, 14:33.8.
Girls Freshman
Team standings: 4th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Anais Ayala, 18th, 14:26.3; Hannah Chang, 23rd, 14:36.1; Jordan Gibson, 66th, 16:23.5; Jaclyn Galindo, 72nd, 16:33.8; Gina Huang, 84th, 16:58.8.
Boys Freshman
Team standings: 6th out of 14 teams.
Individual results: Caesar Torres, 21st, 12:21.4; Mick Sumner, 23rd, 12:23.3; Derek Campos, 28th, 12:25.6; Richard Chen, 82nd, 13:59.3; Cristian Espinosa, 84th, 14:02.9; Aiden Gonzalez, 130th, 15:01.3; Jacob Pak, 163rd, 16:44.5; Jacob Sydnor, 170th, 17:24.2.
Don Lugo High School
Boys Seniors
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Robbie Valdez, 17th, 11:00.5; Haden Garcia, 48th, 11:45.1; Cade Silva, 99th, 12:56.2.
Girls Seniors
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Nicole Boskovich, 27th, 14:18.2; Arianna Hernandez, 86th, 17:07.6.
Girls Juniors
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Elizabeth Mendoza, 94th, 18:29.4; Escalera Catherine, 95th, 18:31.9.
Boys Juniors
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Jordan Berkley, 39th, 11:39.8; Gustavo Gonzalez, 87th, 12:39.1; Adam Espinoza, 103rd, 13:06.1; Edward Lopez, 115th, 13:31.2.
Girls sophomores
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Baylin Polite, 19th, 14:00.4; Alivia Martinez, 66th, 16:01.3; Olivia Camacho, 97th, 18:05.0.
Girls Freshmen
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Nadine Padilla, 104th, 17:56.7; Jaceli Jimenez, 116th, 18:52.8.
Boys Freshman
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Juan Lizarde, 55th, 13:05.5; Andrew Dominguez, 62nd, 13:21.6.
Cool Breeze Invitational
Brookside Country Club at The Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Chino High School
Girls Varsity Sundown Showdown
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Mia Chavez, 23rd, 17:48.5.
Boys Varsity Div. 3-5
Team standings: 20th out of 35 teams.
Individual results: Adam Perez, 60th, 16:58.0; Joveth Carrasco, 72nd, 17:14.0; Dominic Gonzales, 115th, 17:59.3; Rodrigo Aguilera, 154th, 18:39.3; Ryan Cheng, 157th, 18:43.3.
Girls Varsity Div. 3-5
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Alexis Wachowski, 36th, 19:59.8; Alyssa Trejo, 166th, 23:35.9; Audrey Cuevas-Molina, 216th, 27:44.7.
Girls Sophomores Div. 3-5
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Mikani Telles, ninth, 23:36.0; Elena Rossen, 24:40.4; Bessy Quintanilla, 49th, 28:32.3.
Boys Sophomores Div. 3-5
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Michael Baeza, 85th, 23:34.2.
Girls Freshman Div. 3-5
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Isabella Kebenei, 17th, 21:59.6; Payton Montes, 37th, 23:48.9; Grace Navarro, 111th, 31:47.9.
Chino Hills High School
Girls Varsity Sundown Showdown
Team standings: 14th out of 25 teams.
Individual results: Karis Brown, 28th, 17:58.9; Jenna Gallegos, 35th, 18:05.7; Riley Rivera, 93rd, Chino Hills; Isabella Durate, 109th, 19:34.6; Alayna McGary, 110th, 19:34.9; Hannah Smith, 113th, 19:40.3; Megan Chiotti, 117th, 19:42.1; Maya Centeno, 132nd, 19:59.5; Emma Gutierrez, 136th, 20;05.2. Lillian Oceguera, 182nd, 21:06.5.
Boys Varsity Div. 1-2
Team standings: 14th out of 20 teams.
Individual results: Aidan Gomez, 10th, 15:44.3; Rylan Dinneweth, 66th, 16:40.1; Noah Chavez, 68th, 16:52.4; Nick Shutes, 121st, 17:45.0; Luke Zimmerman, 127th, 17:57.0; Samuel Uribe, 139th, 18:13.8; Seth Romero, 144th, 18:25.8.
Girls Junior Varsity Div. 1-2
Team standings: 9th out of 15 teams.
Individual results: Morgan Purdy, 24th, 22:42.5; Ariana Fernandez, 26th, 22:50.3; Karlee Brock, 55th, 24:45.1; Ava Mack, 56th, 24:45.2; Anuthmi Waas, 59th, 24:54.0; Nicole Arriola, 98th, 27:44.0.
Boys Junior Varsity Div. 1-2
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Ethan Troung, 66th, 19:19.2; Gabriel Moreno, 136th, 22:24.8.
Girls Sophomores Div. 1-2
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Jasmine Brandyberry, eighth, 21:08.6; Madison McClarty, 47th, 25:18.7.
Boys Sophomores Div. 1-2
Team standings: 12th out of 18 teams.
Individual results: Max Stoner, 62nd, 19:40.2; Ryan Hassel, 70th, 19:48.7; Ethan McGary, 82nd, 290:20.0; Eloka Aniemeka, 90th, 20:36.8; Jack Hassel, 115th, 22:10.6; Nathan Castillo, 123rd, 22:28.8.
Girls Freshman Div. 1-2
Team standings: no team score.
Individual results: Ella Mubarak, 43rd, 23:33.7; Michelle Ramos, 75th, 25:32.6; Melanie Ramos, 95th, 26:20.2.
Boys Freshman Div. 1-2
Team standings: 8th out of 16 teams.
Individual results: Matthew Alvarez, 61st, 20:00.1; Jacob Patino, 64th, 20:02.1; Evan Cota, 65th, 20:03.1; Levi Musser, 87th, 20:42.3; Robert Cantoran, 89th, 20:46.6; Grant Murata, 112th, 21:28.3; Brayden Strahan, 114th, 21:30.8; Brayden Diego, 120th, 21:44.5.
